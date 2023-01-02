Mechanical Design Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
ALTEN IS EXPANDING AND LOOKING FOR MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS!
We're currently expanding our hardware product development team! As a mechanical design engineer, you'll be part of innovative and challenging projects both in our in-house department and onsite towards our partners in the Stockholm region. In this position, you'll have the possibility to work with different products and industries. Here are some examples of projects and industries that you could be involved in:
Telecom products
Industrial tools
Battery development
Consumer goods
Heavy machinery
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get a genuine team feeling at your assignment and also a wonderful sense of togetherness - in other words, expect to get invited to breakfasts, "fika" sessions and after work events together with your colleagues at the Stockholm office!
We have a broad range of assignments at both global market leaders as well as new, upcoming companies within a large range of industries situated in the Stockholm region. In addition to developing assignments we provide ALTEN Academy for you to refine your skills or widen your knowledge within a new area. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your manager, you build your career path, so you can constantly develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
We are looking for engineers with a passion for solving complex design problems and a willingness to develop in new domains. We need dedicated team players who are sociable and highly motivated, and we need you to possess the ability to multitask, given that you might be working on several projects simultaneously and communicating with various other departments.
At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against assignments that interests you. For the role as Mechanical Design Engineer we're looking for engineers with all levels of experience, ranging from junior roles with a few years of work experience to senior engineers with long history in the industry.
REQUIREMENTS
Proficiency in CAD tools, preferably Creo, Siemens NX, Catia or Solidworks
Knowledge and experience of working with common manufacturing methods and materials such as: Metal (steel, aluminum, sheet metal), Plastic, Castings
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent fiel
European citizenship
As a consultant in mechanical engineering at ALTEN you will have the possibility to be involved in different roles and assignments, an example of possible task can be:
Concept development
Detailed part design
2D drawing creation
Prototyping
Testing and verification
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
For the third year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2022, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
WE BELIEVE IN GROWING TOGETHER! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
7304045