Mechanical Design and Calculation Engineer - ABB AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås

ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås2021-04-06Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.Robotics and Discrete Automation is writing the future of flexible factory and smart machines by providing value-added solutions in robotics, machine and automation. Our integrated automation solutions, our application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value.Reporting to the Global Engineering Excellence Manager, you will drive excellence, make technical recommendations to ensure that engineering activities are effectively executed in accordance with expectations, specifications, standards and safety requirements, while identifying improvement opportunities.Your responsibilitiesPerform and document Root Cause Analysis of reported product failuresPerform dimensioning analysis of products in Siemens NXImprove the Mechanical Design of products in SolidworksPerform product structure updates in LCM module in SAPSupport Project Manager with assigned tasks in the Global Product Improvement Team for Manipulators.Your backgroundMaster of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalentExperience from using Lean Six Sigma Practices (such as DMAIC)Experience from Lean Six Sigma Practices (such as RCA methodology, DMAIC process)Experience from mechanical design of RobotsExperience from the applied tool chain (specifically Siemens NX, Solidworks, SAP).More about usRecruiting Manager Klas Albertsson, +46 21 34 46 15, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 21 34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 21 32 85 47; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 21 34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to HR Business Partner Julia Kronman, +46 107 32 21 22.Welcome to apply the latest by May 2, 2021. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. 2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02ABB ABHydrovägen 1072136 Västerås5673617