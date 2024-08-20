Mechanical CAD Designer - 460184
Alstom Transport AB / Formgivarjobb / Västerås Visa alla formgivarjobb i Västerås
2024-08-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80.000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Mechanical CAD Designer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Erik Skåhl(Head of Traction Design, Mechanical), and work alongside collaborative team mates.
Are you interested to work in an international company that deliver traction equipment to trains throughout the world? Your contribution in this role will be mechanical design and integration of traction equipment placed in a variety of different train applications.
You will be a part of international projects with team members from different countries and have a global network. You will work closely in teams across the business in both order- and development projects as well as being part of technical investigations. You will be involved in the whole development process from bid work and conceptual design, detailed design and production support in later stages of the product life cycle.
We'll look to you to:
Perform mechanical design of traction equipment including sheet metal, riveted assemblies and welded design.
Integration of components within our products to achieve the most space efficient design and with respect to FEA and cooling performance.
Mechanical- and electrical interface to internal and external equipment
Cable routing in 3D
Participate in or lead design reviews
Technical investigation and analyses
Perform 3D design (Digital Mock Up), 2D drawings, Bill of Material and technical and project specific documentation related to mechanical design
Support industrialisation during prototype and pre-series build
Involved in standardisation to gain the most cost efficient solutions and to reduce the development time in projects.
Handling and understanding of internal and external requirement
Handle change request and doing updates on already existing products
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
MSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
All applications with relevant background will be considered.
Knowledge in sheet metal design
Knowledge in material properties
Knowledge in welded designs
Experience in 3D CAD, preferably in Catia
Experience in mechanical integration
Experience in change management
Knowledge in electrical schematics and harness is merited
Ability to work independently and make own decisions
Take initiative and request information
Communicative
Fluent in English and preferably in Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8851788