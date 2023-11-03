Mechanic for Prop Express Scandinavia ApS
2023-11-03
Due to increased workload Prop Express Scandinavia ApS are looking for a talented, responsible mechanic with attention to details and a good sense of humour to join our team as soon as possible.
As a mechanic, you'll be assisting our maintenance department when conducting maintenance checks and repairs on our four multi-engine piston aircraft in accordance with regulatory requirements and manufacturer guidelines. You'll work closely with other team members to jointly identify and rectify faults, conduct repairs as necessary.
Key working tasks:
• Conducting scheduled and unscheduled maintenance checks under supervision on our multi-engine piston aircraft in accordance with regulatory requirements and manufacturer guidelines.
• Keeping the aircrafts clean and prepare them for flights with correct configuration.
• Towing and refuelling of aircraft.
• Keeping the hangar clean, organized, and compliant with safety regulations.
• Completing other ad-hoc tasks as necessary.
Qualifications:
• Mechanical training and experience working on vehicles such as cars, motorbikes or different machinery including servicing of combustion engines.
• Previous aircraft mechanic experience is an advantage but not a demand.
• Strong communication skills and ability to work well in a team as well as alone.
• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
• Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines as well as working independently.
• Abel to read, speak and understand English and preferably a Scandinavian languish.
We offer a competitive salary, a supportive and professional work environment, learning and training opportunities.
If you're a dedicated and skilled mechanic with a passion for maintenance and a good sense of humour, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Let's keep our planes flying high and our spirits higher!
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and experience in maintenance to info@propexpress.eu
.
For questions regarding the position please contact Erik or Janus on +45 76 300 100.
The position is full-time at our hangar at Malmö Airport, Sturup. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02
E-post: info@propexpress.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prop Express Scandinavia
230 32 MALMÖ-STURUP Jobbnummer
8237512