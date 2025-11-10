Mechanic - Meltshop area
Stegra Boden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Boden
2025-11-10
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanic - Meltshop area
Location: Boden
At Stegra, we believe the future of industry must be sustainable - and we're building it from the ground up. Now, we're looking for a mechanic ready to play a hands-on role in that journey. You will focus on mechanical maintenance, troubleshooting, and ensuring a smooth and efficient production flow.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant - we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you. As a Mechanic in our Meltshop team, you'll be part of the Mechanical Maintenance unit, reporting to the Maintenance Manager while taking responsibility for preventive and corrective maintenance on critical meltshop equipment. You'll work closely with operators, technicians, and engineers to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operations, supporting one of Sweden's most ambitious industrial projects in sustainable steel production.
What you'll do:
Maintain mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems through preventive and corrective actions to ensure reliable production.
Collaborate with operators, technicians, and other team members to identify and implement technical improvements.
Troubleshoot and repair mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical components to minimize downtime and support safe operations.
Inspect and assess equipment for wear, vibration, and lubrication issues, taking proactive measures to extend service life.
Contribute to the optimization of maintenance programs and continuous improvement initiatives across the facility.
Train and support team members in specific maintenance procedures and equipment handling.
Ensure a safe and well-organized working environment by applying Lock Out, Tag Out procedures and maintaining cleaning routines.
What you'll bring:
Extensive experience in heavy industry, with a strong advantage if you've worked in steel production or a similar environment.
Hands-on skills in maintaining and repairing mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems.
Relevant vocational education in mechanics or a related technical field-or equivalent practical experience.
Documented training in workplace safety and health standards (e.g., OHSA or European equivalent).
Familiarity with Swedish and EU safety regulations.
Willingness to work shifts, including rotating schedules when needed.
Good knowledge of English; Swedish is a plus.
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life.
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
and we will be happy to help. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918) Jobbnummer
9597969