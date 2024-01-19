Materials Technology Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Would you like being a part of shaping the future solutions for a sustainable transport and infrastructure industry? Do you like working with materials technology, projects and continuously having an open dialogue with your stakeholders? Then take the opportunity to join the journey of creating future solutions for our customers as well as building a sustainable working environment characterized by trust, openness, and wellbeing.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Volvo Materials Technology in Gothenburg, we are about 40 engineers. Our team is built by teamwork and engagement and strives for excellence in our daily work and deliveries. Materials Technology is organized within the department Verification, Testing and Materials Technology. We are the global expert function serving Volvo Group and selected external customers in the field of applied materials technology. We offer competence and development resources for product and process development. We have a modern and well-equipped laboratory for material analyses and for testing of materials properties. Our specialists work globally in the whole product lifecycle from early phase development to maintenance.
About the role
You will be a member of the New Technologies team, where you are expected to take a central role in solving quality and materials selection issues together with colleagues from different parts of the Volvo Group and share knowledge within the organization. You will perform root cause and failure investigations of different types of components on a broad spectrum of materials. Together with the team and organization, you will be part of setting technical strategies and contribute to the development of our laboratory. To be successful in this role you need to enjoy working in a materials laboratory environment, perform work independently from planning to reporting, enjoy taking initiatives to drive the assignments and hold contact with several stakeholders. You can manage and perform material investigation, perform failure analyses, write engineering reports with analysis and recommendations for decisions. You are also trusted and expected to take part in continuous improvements of the laboratory, such as equipment responsibility and method development.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We are looking for a person with great teamwork skills who enjoys interacting with colleagues and customers. Taking own initiatives and driving assignments forward is natural for you. You have a positive mind-set and can-do attitude, with good communication skills and able to get your message across. You are structured, use analytical thinking, rational reasoning to reach conclusions and provide recommendations. We expect you have a diverse materials knowledge, corrosion, chemistry, electronics, mechanical properties of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys and polymers. A broad background, capacity to learn and acquire new skills are more important than specific sectorial knowledge. You will work hands-on in a lab environment daily, so the experience and the will to continue working in a lab-based environment is a must.
Requirements:
* M.Sc. in Materials Science/Engineering, Materials Physics, Materials Chemistry.
* Experience in use and operation of various laboratory equipment, such as SEM, hardness testing and microscopy.
* Knowledge in materials properties and how these affect component and system performance in technical applications. For example, microstructures, fracture mechanisms and deformation behaviour.
* English proficiency, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus!
* Driver's license.
Experience in/genuine interest for automotive components and in mechanical engineering applications is an advantage. Experience with materials selection projects with an eye on sustainability aspects are meritorious.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled and supportive colleagues in a global environment. We trust each other and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4828-42199118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Giulio Maistro +46 765535913 Jobbnummer
8407790