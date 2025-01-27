Materials Engineer
2025-01-27
We are now looking for a Materials Engineer for Husqvarna's Materials Laboratory.
As a materials engineer, you will work with materials-related issues with associated investigations. You will handle material-related issues regarding both components and materials together with materials specialists and testing engineers in different areas of the materials lab. The laboratory's role is cross-functional and we test and verify according to standards, internal requirements and "freehand solutions", i.e.; solve a specific issue from the client.
We also carry out investigations into standards and regulatory requirements, as well as how these should be applied and interpreted within the Husqvarna division.
The work involves a large part of practical sample handling where you are then responsible for documenting the tests and investigations you have performed.
Your role as a materials engineer will be varied and examples of tasks included in the role are the following:
Development of testing strategies
Sample preparation
Writing reports
Breakdown and root cause investigations
The types of assignments range in many areas of materials engineering, such as; steel, magnesium, aluminum, etc.
Your profile and background:
Civil or Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a focus on materials/foundry technology or equivalent.
Minimum 2-5 years of experience in doing material engineering tests.
Experience with sample equipment such as SEM, OES, XRF, hardness measurement and general microscopy.
Experience in the following areas is meritorious:
Steel, magnesium, aluminum.
Surface treatment of metallic materials, heat treatment and varnishes.
Manufacturing processes (industry experience).
As a person, you are thorough, analytical and structured, you are a problem solver who is good at finding ways to investigate material related questions. Furthermore, you are a social person who can work both in groups and independently. You are also a person who thrives in an environment with varying tasks where you get to mix theory with practice.
Does this sound like an interesting role that you would like to know more about? Welcome with your application or contact us if you have any questions about the position at recruitmentgbs.se@husqvarnagroup.com
What Happens After You Apply? In this process, we continuously evaluate applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you are not selected to proceed further, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
