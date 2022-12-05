Material Specialist Polymers to Alfa Laval in Lund
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. We make it happen by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in an open inclusive workplace, based on diversity with a sense of belonging. This is where you can make a difference by constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
To develop energy efficient products contributing to a more sustainable world we are now expanding our Materials Technology & Chemistry team and are looking for a specialist in polymer materials, specifically for rubber.
Main responsibilities
As a material specialist within the field of polymers your focus will be the rubber gaskets in our heat exchangers, but your role might expand to other polymeric materials depending on where our innovative path takes us. You will be part of a team of highly skilled colleges covering different domains of material science.
You will be a project team member in our R&D projects where you will be generating ideas, developing test methods, and carrying out the evaluations in the lab. You will also carry out failure investigations on gaskets and advice on choice of material for our customer's applications.
You network will be with several internal functions, such as R&D, central Sales and Service, Sales Companies, Sourcing, Production etc. In addition, you will have external contacts such as with our customers and suppliers. Some travel may be required
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you must be curious and creative, continuously looking for new ideas and solutions that can benefit our business in a profitable and sustainable way. You are a self-motivated team player and a problem solver with an analytical mindset who can easily communicate and network on different levels within the company. You are dedicated, and service minded with a drive to solve our customer's challenges. You carry out your work in a thorough and safe way, delivering solid results in a timely manner. At the same time, you enjoy dealing with several projects and stakeholders in parallel. You have the pedagogic ability to explain your area of expertise to your colleges in different functions to generate value for the company.
We believe you have an academic degree in chemistry or chemical engineering with deep knowledge about polymer materials. Good knowledge in chemical processes and experience from chemical laboratory work is preferred and experience as a Polymer Specialist as well as knowledge in rubber technology is highly meritorious. Your English is fluent in speaking and writing and you are used to write scientific reports.
What's in it for you?
You can expect a working environment that is dynamic, collaborative, innovative and offers incredible scope. Whether in terms of skills and knowledge, career path or location, you can grow where you are or anywhere in the world. Our culture is secure and offers ever-evolving opportunity: people stay with us because they can choose many ways in which to grow and develop.
Our curiosity and ambition to innovate means that we welcome new ideas and challenge traditional thinking, every day and in every way. We're excited about looking forward to seeing what's next, always evolving responsibly and sustainably.
And we do it all in the spirit of equality and trust, where everyone has a contribution to make, proactively and confidently.
