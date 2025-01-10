Material Planner
2025-01-10
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Material Planner to our professional and skilled team. Come and join us if you feel this position could be your next career move. With us you can put your knowledges and experience is work as well get new ones.
In this role you will be responsible for the end-to-end planning of inventory incl. sales in excess of forecast from purchase requisition to supplier invoice.
How you'll make an impact
Calculate and maintain inventory parameters: Safety Stock, reorder point, lot size, lead time and replenishment strategy
Take appropriate action for optimizing inventory performance to match demand, in collaboration with sales, manufacturing / warehouse and SCM
Act on deviations from the Supplier to deliver material in time to match delivery of our open order backlog and have meetings with suppliers, communicate demand, follow up on delivery performance and priorities
Be a partner for the suppliers, production planning function order management team and delivery planner having daily collaboration
Analyze excess and obsolete / aging inventory and take actions to avoid / minimize scrapping
Coordinate material availability for larger delivery projects and drive improvement projects within the area of responsibility
Your background
You are a structured, ambitious and self-motivated person who is able to grasp the bigger picture having a strong customer focus combined with internal company service support.
You have good communication and cooperation skills that are especially needed to effectively collaborate with operators, colleagues, suppliers and management
Some years of work experience in a similar role is a plus
Strong knowledge of SAP
Fluent in Swedish and proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Henrik Berglund, Henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
