Material & Innovation Developer Metals - Material & Engineering
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2024-01-03
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
The IKEA brand is one of the most successful home furnishing brands in the world. We are a values-driven company with a passion for life at home. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA we see things a little differently. We believe that your values are more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow.
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market. Within the Logistics function in the Purchasing Development, we focus on the following: leading logistics development and contributing to value chain development with a total cost approach; leading supplier capacity planning agenda in a proactive way to secure the foundation; and leading logistics competence development agenda to meet business needs.
Job Description
Purpose of function
Lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive the innovation, development, and implementation of high-quality materials and related technologies that meet product specifications and customer expectations while focusing on process improvements that increase manufacturing efficiency and reduce waste.
As a Material and Innovation Developer, you will together with a diverse and experienced team, explore and create solutions based on the variety of metal materials used in the IKEA range, enabling an outstanding development of Final products according to the IKEA Democratic Design objectives.
Job specific key tasks and responsibilities
Based on the Material direction and knowledge about life at home, identify, initiate, and lead material and related technology innovation projects until the material or technology has been deployed into a product solution
When needed, prepare and present development projects at relevant innovation councils.
Responsible to develop the project plan following the DNS process.
Responsible to develop a deployment plan for the project in collaboration with relevant partners internally and externally and ensure best conditions for fast deployment into product solutions.
Act as a specialist/subject matter expert for the material and related production process/technology throughout the development process. Liaise with the Material Technology Engineer (MTE) for specific material details.
Secure that all necessary agreements are in place together with legal counsel and that intellectual property is considered throughout the development process.
Initiate IP research in connection to projects and/or areas of development, and initiate
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? We are looking for you that have a curious and an open mindset when it comes to new possibilities, problem solving approach with the business and customer in focus. It comes natural to you to "think outside the box" together with an analytic and structured approach. We see that you are strong in stakeholder management and have the capability to establish, build and maintain trustful relation- and partnerships. You have great communication skills and the ability to bring clarity to the many by openly sharing, motivate and be a source of inspiration to others. You are driven by material development, leading radical change and their impact on delivering a better everyday life for the many people.
We also see that you have:
Deep knowledge and successful track record in managing and executing material and technical development projects from early research and innovation phase
Proven experience in Metal material and surface coating applications is preferable
Knowledge about market trends, future demands and technologies within Metal industries and surface coating
Experience from strategic development, product development processes and international business, preferably from several parts of the value chain within IKEA or outside
The capacity to steer and work in a rapidly changing environment
Additional information
Please note, this is a temporary assignment with the period of 18 months.
Do you want to join us? We look forward to receiving your application in English. Last day for applying is January 17, 2024.
If you have any question regarding the recruitment process and/or the position, you are welcome to contact the Material & Innovation Manager at nguyen.minh@inter.ikea.com
or People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
We look forward receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8367589