Material Impact Analyst
2023-12-15
Company Description
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We strive to be the leader in
sustainable, affordable life at home, inspiring and enabling customers to fulfil their needs and dreams at home.
In Purchasing Development, our assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business Idea as we are responsible to produce a 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so
low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Together with our suppliers, we produce the IKEA products and food with affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality as our main
priorities. We want to drive a revolution with the development of innovative, affordable, and sustainable materials and make that our number one business priority. We will work together across IKEA for more efficient production set-ups and usage of less material, enabling a positive movement with a renewable and recycled range offer. And that is where you come in!
We are now looking for our new Material Impact Analyst, that will report to Stefan Månsson.
Job Description
Your assignment is to:
Be responsible for leading and conducting Life cycle analysis of selected materials and supply chains and the corresponding emission factors that are needed for IKEA to understand the climate footprint of materials.
Support delivery of Material Directions by providing necessary subject-matter expertise and conducting necessary analysis to identify improvement actions and establishing a portfolio of activities to deliver to set strategic goals.
Support competence development on environmental impacts of materials and food, incl. conducting trainings.
Support maintenance and development of IKEA database of environmental emission factors for materials and food ingredients (LCA database).
Support projects which improve the quality or extent of the IKEA LCA database, both internally and externally.
Support development of requirements for how to measure needed material amounts to calculate the environmental impacts of materials and food.
You will report to Material & Innovation Development Manager in Purchasing Development, IKEA Supply.
Qualifications
You have a passion for creating a positive impact on people and planet. You enjoy conducting analyses as well as inspiring and clarifying for people without a sustainability background. You are a curious team player who is driven to work with many different stakeholders and together shape the agenda on how IKEA should tackle the climate footprint of materials and food.
To be successful in this role, we also believe that you have:
A Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering, Material Science, Sustainability, or similar.
Good knowledge of Lifecycle Assessments (LCAs), e.g., the family of LCA ISO standards 140XX, impact assessment methods, JRC standards and other EU technical documents, GHG Protocol, and other carbon accounting methods.
Excellent analytical skills in data and complex systems and ability to analyse and model emission factors of materials and food based on a company's specific supply chains.
Competent user of commercial LCA software, preferably experienced in SimaPro, and have a good understanding of life cycle inventory databases (Ecoinvent is a requirement).
Ability to slice and translate complex matters into simple and practical solutions and examples workable in a business context.
Capability to find ways forward when and where necessary system support or material data are not available.
Good skills in data management, programming (e.g., Python) and business analytics (e.g. Microsoft
Power BI) is an advantage.
Knowledge of GIS Systems (e.g., ArcGis or Grass) is an advantage.
Additional information
This is a permanent position based in Älmhult, an inspirational and international working environment, based on creativity and innovation, which gives you the opportunity to work and interact with people
from all around the world. Älmhult has excellent commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö, and an IKEA shuttle bus running back and forth to Helsingborg two times a day.
Last day of application is 1 January 2024. We look forward to receive your application in English and note that we do not accept applications by email.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please connect with hiring manager Stefan Månsson at Stefan.mansson5@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, People & Culture Specialist Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
