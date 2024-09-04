Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Technician
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-09-04
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Järfälla
, Uppsala
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
We are strengthening our DC team in Eskilstuna and looking for MHE technicians to join us!
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to, and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
Welcome to Logistics!
Om rollen
As an MHE Technician, you ensure stable day-to-day MHE operations in the DC and support improvement opportunities in alignment with Global MHE operation principles and standards.
Your main responsibilities:
Monitor automation and attend any visible disruption to the automation in a timely manner.
Support solving operational issues -implement first fixes (incl. communication with local Operations and MHE suppliers). And escalation, where needed, to stakeholders in the event of automation incident.
Effectively execute MHE improvement work, repairs and modifications to maximize operational excellence, quality and efficiency.
Compile accident reports and shift logs that can affect results, equipment and maintenance.
Kravspecifikation
Your skills and experience
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have the following qualities/competencies:
Understanding of mechatronics and functional split between MHE, Warehouse Control System (WCS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS).
Knowledge in mechatronics and automation.
Ability to understand and apply new system features/updates.
Agile mindset with a positive attitude to change and meaningful growth.
Inclusive and empathetic towards others whilst encouraging diversity.
Ability to understand your impact on others and contribute to the bigger picture.
Experience of working in logistics is a plus, but not a must.
Communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Ytterligare information
Additional Information
This is a full-time position starting with a probationary period of 6 months. Collective agreement with Unionen. You will need to work a flexible work schedule that includes evenings and weekends. The location is based in Eskilstuna, which is part of Logistic Region Europe. As an MHE Maintenance Technician, you report directly to the MHE Technician Teamleader. Start date during this autumn/winter or by agreement.
Our Retail Distribution Center in Eskilstuna is on an exciting expansion journey! The DC today consists of approximately 450 ambitious, committed and motivated H&M colleagues who share our values and take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway and Iceland.
During 2025, our operations will also include stores in Finland and Denmark. We are installing brand new automation to modernize our business in order to provide a future-proof logistics solution. The new equipment is supplied by the vendor Vanderlande and includes an ADAPTO shuttle system and Goods-to-Person pick stations. The aim is to transition to our new more automated processes during 2025.
If you feel your experience, skills, ambitions and mindset are right for this role, please send your application no later than September 10th.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact MHE Technician teamleader Kalin Nedev, kalin.nedev@hm.com
or DC MHE Manager Tom Gyllhamn, tom.gyllhamn@hm.com
.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Södra Larmgatan 11 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Design / Monki Jobbnummer
8878056