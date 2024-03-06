Material Handling Associate
2024-03-06
The need to recycle batteries is increasing and in Skellefteå the construction of Europe's largest recycling facility for lithium ion batteries is ongoing and will start its production process to separate out valuable metals for reuse in battery production during 2024. The goal is to source 50% of the raw materials needed for cell production from recycling by 2030 and therefore more recycling facilities are planned at site.
As material handler, you will be responsible for receiving incoming goods and recycling material as well as sending out finished products from the process. You will be responsible for the internal transports in the factory and keeping good order in the warehouse - you will be a part of developing material flows, perform inventory control and manage all internal logistics. Also repacking of different products in containers and transports and packing of biproducts will be in your scope. You will furthermore interact with many of our colleagues in the Revolt production team and all contractors on site. You will ensure proactive safe operations and work with continuous improvements of safety and 5S.
About the team
The material handler will work closely with all departments in Revolt and also Northvolt Ett. Primary goal for this position is to ensure that material, packages and other fractions will be in right place at the right time and also create a stable process environment during production.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Incoming goods quality control, ERP-reporting and warehouse work
Inventory control and stock taking
Unpacking, sorting, repacking and labelling
Daily improvements to ensure high level of Safety and Quality within your area
Transportation with forklift and wheel loader
The person we are looking for is curious, eager to acquire technical knowledge and preferably with a strong business awareness. You are able to set clear targets, plan and execute accordingly. You are used to a high paced work environment. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
