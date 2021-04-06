Material Development Engineer - Epiroc Rock Drills AB - Laborantjobb i Fagersta
Material Development Engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Laborantjobb / Fagersta
2021-04-06
Visa alla laborantjobb i Fagersta, Norberg, Skinnskatteberg, Smedjebacken
Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Fagersta
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Materials Development Engineer
Job description
Epiroc Drilling Tools AB is now looking for a Materials Development Engineer to the head quarter in Fagersta. Your interest in materials will be the driving force. To understand working conditions for our products and what loads they are exposed to, will also be an important ingredient in your daily life in this position. In this job, you are expected to work independently, but also be one of the members in an excellent team.
As a Materials Development Engineer, you will participate in product development projects where there is a need for unique competence within materials. Further, you will collaborate with steel suppliers; participate in technical meetings and in our steel approval process. You will be a member of a team that through its material knowledge contributes to optimal profitability for the company. You will work with fatigue testing, material investigations, start of failure analysis and characterization in light optical microscope. As a Materials Development Engineer, you will participate in product development projects and do examination of different steel components.
This is a temporary employment for period of 12 months. You will be reporting to R&D Manager Materials Development.
Requirements
To be successful in this position, you must be self-driven and take your own initiative together with a high passion for materials science.
As you will support other functions with knowledge in steel, you need to have good communication skills.
Formal requirements are:
* M.Sc in Material Engineering or similar
* Experience in fatigue testing
* Experience in rock drilling applications
Full proficiency in English both written and spoken
Country and city
Sweden, Fagersta
Application
For further information, please contact recruiting manager Mattias Rehnström +46 (0)72 144 10 54. Please send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 22, 2021.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
100 12 months
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epiroc Rock Drills AB
Jobbnummer
5674470
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Laborantjobb / Fagersta
2021-04-06
Visa alla laborantjobb i Fagersta, Norberg, Skinnskatteberg, Smedjebacken
Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Fagersta
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Materials Development Engineer
Job description
Epiroc Drilling Tools AB is now looking for a Materials Development Engineer to the head quarter in Fagersta. Your interest in materials will be the driving force. To understand working conditions for our products and what loads they are exposed to, will also be an important ingredient in your daily life in this position. In this job, you are expected to work independently, but also be one of the members in an excellent team.
As a Materials Development Engineer, you will participate in product development projects where there is a need for unique competence within materials. Further, you will collaborate with steel suppliers; participate in technical meetings and in our steel approval process. You will be a member of a team that through its material knowledge contributes to optimal profitability for the company. You will work with fatigue testing, material investigations, start of failure analysis and characterization in light optical microscope. As a Materials Development Engineer, you will participate in product development projects and do examination of different steel components.
This is a temporary employment for period of 12 months. You will be reporting to R&D Manager Materials Development.
Requirements
To be successful in this position, you must be self-driven and take your own initiative together with a high passion for materials science.
As you will support other functions with knowledge in steel, you need to have good communication skills.
Formal requirements are:
* M.Sc in Material Engineering or similar
* Experience in fatigue testing
* Experience in rock drilling applications
Full proficiency in English both written and spoken
Country and city
Sweden, Fagersta
Application
For further information, please contact recruiting manager Mattias Rehnström +46 (0)72 144 10 54. Please send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 22, 2021.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
100 12 months
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epiroc Rock Drills AB
Jobbnummer
5674470