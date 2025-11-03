Masterdata Administrator
Do you want to join a global company experiencing strong international growth and play a key role in ensuring high-quality product data?
We are now looking for a Master Data Administrator for a temporary position based in Gothenburg. This role is vital in supporting the company's ongoing expansion, system integrations, and implementation of new global solutions.
Assignment details
• Location: Gothenburg
• Scope: Full-time, temporary position
• Start date: As agreed
About the position
In this position, you will be part of a dedicated master data team responsible for maintaining and developing product master data within the company's ERP and MDM systems.
You will support projects related to new product launches and modifications of existing products by ensuring that all product information is accurate, complete, and correctly reflected across systems and documentation.
You will collaborate closely with colleagues from multiple departments such as production, logistics, IT, and quality assurance.
Responsibilities
Main responsibilities
• Coordinate and administer master data related to product launches and updates
• Ensure correct and complete product information in ERP and MDM systems
• Maintain and update product specifications and related documentation according to project timelines
• Contribute to efficient data and information flow between departments and systems
Your profile
We believe you have:
• A university degree in Information Systems, Engineering, Logistics, or Business with an IT focus, or equivalent experience
• Experience working with ERP systems, preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO (Finance & Operations)
• Excellent skills in MS Office, particularly Excel
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail while maintaining a holistic perspective
• Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
• Strong communication skills and fluency in English, both spoken and written
You are:
• Structured, accurate, and self-motivated
• A proactive problem solver with strong ownership of data quality
• Communicative and collaborative, with the ability to build good relationships across departments
• Professional, focused, and a true team player - even in a temporary role
About the organisation
The consultant role is perfect for you who want to gain broad experience in a short period of time. We offer you the opportunity to work at popular workplaces with well-known brands, where you can develop your skills and expand your CV.
You'll enjoy working as a consultant if you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new professional networks. By your side, you'll have your consultant manager, who will act as a sounding board and support you in succeeding in your assignments.
At Poolia, we want you to feel good and enjoy working with us. That's why we offer wellness allowances, discounts at various fitness centers, and regularly arrange social activities. Naturally, your employment with Poolia includes collective agreements, insurance, occupational pension, and access to occupational health services. Ersättning
