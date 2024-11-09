Master Thesis work: Cleaning and reuse of engine oil
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Background
Are you ready to kickstart your career with one of the most innovative and renowned automotive companies in the world? We are thrilled to announce an incredible Master thesis opportunity at Volvo GTT starting in the beginning of year 2025.
Today as a part of preventive maintenance program and during some repair operations engine oil is replaced. Usually this is done within fast intervals. Intervals' length depends on powertrain operating condition. Both trucks and buses perform replacement at certified Volvo dealers. There are huge volumes of replaced oil.
About the thesis work
There is a huge potential to reduce:
• Environmental footprint (CO2) and
• Economical cost
• Improve logistics
The main goals for this thesis are:
• Possibility to clean oil locally in the workshop
• In case local cleaning not possible investigate logistic flow to RRBO
• If local cleaning or RRBO is not a good or possible solution, what other use cases can we have for the oil?
There are many interesting aspects of this thesis work:
• Possibility to clean oil locally in the workshop
• In case local cleaning not possible investigate logistic flow to RRBO
• If RRBO is not possible is there any other use case? Use as fuel on ships etc?
• How used oil is handled today by Volvo
• Benchmark of competitors
• What requirements cleaned oil needs to fulfil
• What tools are needed for cleaning (to fulfil requirements)
• How to filter impurities but not additive?
Who you are
We expect you are finishing your studies in Mechanical Engineering or similar.
Background in automotive engineering and interests in sustainability and automotive industry are plus.
You are expected to start January/February 2025 and the location will be at Volvo GTT, Arendal, Göteborg
Ready for the next move?
If you are passionate about innovation, eager to make a difference, and ready to take your career to the next level, we would love to hear from you. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Apply now and be part of the Volvo GTT family.
Here are our contact details: William Bourne, GTT AMT, +46 765535756, william.bourne@volvo.com
Claes Frennfelt, GTT PWT, +46 739024389 Claes.Frennfelt@volvo.com
Last application date is 10th of November 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14740-42967174". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031660000 Jobbnummer
9003190