Master Thesis Proposal: Optical scattering measurement device
2023-10-06
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Many of our employees have joined AFRY through their thesis work. It is a fantastic opportunity to build valuable relationships within the business and to start off your career!
To us, it is a win-win situation. We welcome students to learn from our experts within the area of product development to provide useful insights and knowledge from our daily work. At the same time, we nurture our connections to academia and keep up to date on the latest research.
Making Future
Job Description
You and your thesis work can add considerable value for us as an organisation at the same time as we offer you knowledge, experience, and expertise. Of course, you will also have the opportunity of getting to know AFRY as a potential future employer! You will be assigned a supervisor who will act as an advisor while writing your thesis.
Within product development, it is often important to have knowledge regarding the properties of materials used. This provides valuable input in optical and lighting simulations where we aim for the optimal design. Also, this understanding serves as the foundation for designing a product that not only meets performance requirements but also takes full advantage of the material's unique characteristics.
The purpose of this master thesis is to design, realize and evaluate a device for measuring surface and bulk scattering properties of materials to provide correct data for optical simulations.
Thesis work include:
Project planning
Survey of current technologies
Design proposals
Realization of preferred design
Testing and calibration
Performance evaluation
Qualifications
For this master thesis, we are looking for three students. You apply individually but will at the start of the project join forces with two other students selected by AFRY, to work together in a cross-functional team!
You are studying your final year in one of the following or similar master programs: engineering physics with a focus on optics data science with a focus on embedded systems, or mechanical engineering with a focus on mechanical design.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, and curious. You are a true team player and appreciate the value added by working cooperatively together with your colleagues. You also possess good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
You reside in Sweden and are studying at a Swedish university.
To be able to succeed with the thesis work you must be fluent in English, both oral and written.
Additional Information
The thesis project will be carried out at AFRY's office in Solna and in our optics lab. The proposed thesis work period is during the spring semester of 2024, and you can apply by submitting your CV, cover letter and grades/transcripts. We will review all applications continuously.
For questions please contact:
Recruiter Maja Lindqvist, maja.lindqvist@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
