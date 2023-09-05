Master thesis: Moisture analysis and mitigation for powder metallurgy indus
2023-09-05
The research institute Swerim provides applied research within mining engineering, process metallurgy and materials and manufacturing engineering, mainly for the mining, steel and metals industry. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm.
With the ever-increasing demand on component performance, better methods to analyze and mitigate moisture in metal powders are needed. Moisture adsorbs to all surfaces but it is especially important in powder metallurgy due to the high surface area available on the small particles. Moisture affects the flowability and spreadability of the powder in additive manufacturing processes which worsens the quality of the end product. Powder properties can be affected even after it has been dried by creating oxides or by a "memory effect" [1].
Project description
This project will focus on:
• Methodology development regarding best-practice for powder handling and storage.
• Evaluating and testing products for moisture analysis available on the market relevant for industry use.
• Survey and test innovative ways to prevent or shield moisture pick-up on metal powders.
In your thesis, you will evaluate the state-of-the art of moisture analysis, pick-up and prevention. You will have access to perform test on different powders. To your help you have a well-equipped powder laboratory, furnaces, climate chambers and your colleagues at Swerim.
The project will be followed by many of the companies in the strong Swedish powder metallurgy industry within the Swerim-led research consortium of powder metallurgy. Many of these companies will closely follow the progress and results of this project as it is of high relevance for their industry.
Figure 1. Gas atomised powder manufactured at Swerim (left). Sampling lance to take representative powder samples (right).
Required qualifications
Student in material science, chemistry engineering, or similar fields. Any experience or prior knowledge about metal powder, laboratory work or working in an industry and/or research environment will be considered as an advantage.
Further information
Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
The work will be initiated at the beginning of 2024.
Contact
For further information about project, please contact:
Emil Strandh, emil.strandh@swerim.se
Application
The work should be initiated during the beginning of 2024.
[1] Marchetti, L., P. Mellin, and C.N. Hulme, Negative impact of humidity on the flowability of steel powders. Particulate Science and Technology, 2021. Ersättning
