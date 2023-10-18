Master Thesis: Internal Heat Transfer Predictions using CFD
2023-10-18
Master Thesis: Internal Heat Transfer Predictions using CFD
A Snapshot of Your Day
To meet the required lifetime of components in the turbine hot gas path, different cooling techniques must be used to decrease their metal temperature. Internal cooling channels running through blades and vanes are equipped with additional cooling features that work by increasing both the turbulence and the heat transfer area locally. To create an optimal cooling design, the local heat transfer coefficient (hereby noted as HTC), temperature and pressure distributions must be predicted correctly.
Today we mostly use empiric correlations to predict the heat transfer from different cooling geometries, such as ribbed channels, pin-fin banks, matrices, etc. While these give us good predictions in general, they don't account for more complex geometries used in today's turbine components. To be able to predict the distribution of the HTC more accurately we plan on using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in the future.
You will investigate how to use CFD in the best way, understand and show the limitations of turbulence modelling and help us to better predict HTC in the future.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Understand the flow physics, boundary layer development and heat transfer of different cooling geometries.
* Research existing methods/requirements for calculating HTC on internal cooling features using CFD.
* Propose suitable turbulence models, mesh requirements and solver settings.
* Carry out CFD studies using Star-CCM+ and compare the results to correlations and experimental results.
* Propose a validated way of working for future calculations at Siemens Energy.
What You Bring
* Student at MSc level with focus in mechanical engineering and flow physics.
* Good knowledge about fluid dynamics, heat transfer, boundary layer theory and CFD.
* You work structured and can communicate well.
* Can find own ways and solutions to challenges and problems.
About the Team
We are a group with 16 persons who are responsible for Aerodynamics, Heat transfer and Secondary air system in the turbine. We do R&D work in development and upgrade projects, support customers workshop and sales, solve issues and develop tools and technologies within our area of responsibility.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
