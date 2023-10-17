Master thesis: CFD on carbon free ammonia
Master thesis: CFD on carbon free combustion
A Snapshot of Your Day
As the world strives to decarbonize the electricity sector, there is a growing demand for large scale energy storage. Being able to store and transport large quantities of energy is critical both to energy security as well as to handle fluctuating renewable power sources. Weaning of dependence on fossil fuels also broadens the supply choices, as renewable energy can be generated at any location where either solar or wind power is suitable.
A promising transport and storage vector is ammonia, as it liquefies at a reasonably low temperature, -33°C, at atmospheric pressure. The challenge in using ammonia as an energy storage lies in the difficulty in burning it cleanly and safely in power plants. Burning ammonia in state-of-the-art combustion systems, typically result in large amounts of nitrogen oxides, NOx, nitrous oxides, N2O, and potentially ammonia itself. However, recent research on this topic shows that there are strategies that appears promising. In this master thesis, we would like to use high fidelity computational fluid dynamics calculations, large eddy simulations, combined with finite rate chemistry modelling of the combustion process. The purpose is to find concepts that would work in a practical setting, given the operating conditions of a gas turbine.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Exploring novel combustion concepts on an early concept.
* Deploy high fidelity CFD in a practical design process.
What You Bring
* Curious mind, eager to be a part of the energy transition
* Scientific skills in the area of fluid flow and combustion
About the Team
Within the R&D department we have specialists with a profound knowledge about combustion, both from a theoretical viewpoint, but also from practical design of industrial hardware. You will be part of this environment. We also work closely with world leading university partners on the topic of ammonia combustion.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
