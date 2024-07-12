Master Data Mangement (MDM) architect
2024-07-12
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and in Willebroek outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
In this role you will join the newly formed team working with harmonising our business processes and information. The group will be responsible for gather and prioritising business requirements and secure strategic alignment within the organisation. Furthermore, the role will be a part of securing cross functional and cross process area/information domain coordination. You will work in Toyota Material Handling Europe's process and information structure and collaborate in several networks within the company.
In this role you will report to Therese Stark Manager Process & Information Governance Office.
Your challenge
* Design and own our Data Management Strategy. Drive the implementation.
* Responsible for all our central documentation including the ones created by our teams.
* Lead and organize cross functional alignments and investigations between our Master Data Objects Teams.
* In charge of training the organisation on to follow our architectural and documentation approach
* Ensure revision handling and internal audit, including to drive the teams to update and align documentation.
* On occasion stand in for Information Architect.
Your profile
* Experience in Master Data Management
* Experience working with documentation, standards and/ or governance
* Attention to detail with the ability to check quality of documentation
* Competence within setting up standard documentation, including implementation phase
* Ability to lead cross functional collaboration meetings.
* Enjoy working and interact in an international context.
* Capability to train and educate others.
* Excellent knowledge and skills in both written and spoken English.
* Relevant university degree or working experience that our company considers as equally applicable.
Our offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, Toyota Material Handling is stable, global, and influential. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We offer a dynamic and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context. The position is based in either Mjölby, Sweden or in Willebroek, Belgium, the possibility to work remotely a few days a week is a natural part of the deal. So is an attractive benefit package and yearly bonus potential.
Most importantly, we have great people like yourself onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move in remarkable ways.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your application
Send your application, CV, and cover letter no later than August 12th, 2024. Application screening and interviews will commence after August 12th due to planned vacations.
For more information, please contact: Therese Stark Manager Process & Information Governance Office; therese.stark@toyota-industries.eu Ersättning
