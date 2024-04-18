Master Data and Supply Chain Specialist
2024-04-18
What we are looking for
We are looking for a "Master Data and Supply Chain Specialist" for our EcoFit Manufacturing site in Sundsvall Sweden.
Responsibilities
* Manage the master data in the ERP system and act as a key user for the site
* Administration of customer orders to the Business Central (ERP)
* Support planning process with project managers and lead MPP/SIOP
* Ordering project related inside and outside group material
* Support supplier quality improvements by monitoring the defect rates
* Make the logistic arrangements for finished goods
Relevant skills and experiences
* Data management and ERP knowledge
* Industrial Manufacturing
* Stock Management
* Quality Management
* Supply Chain Optimization
What do we offer you?
