Marketing Specialist to Nasdaq European Market Services - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Marketing Specialist to Nasdaq European Market Services
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Marketing Specialist to Nasdaq European Market Services
Nasdaq is looking for a Marketing Specialist to join the Marketing and Communications organization to support our European Market Services.
With this position we offer
With this position, we offer you a great opportunity to be in the heart of the financial markets whilst being part of the Global Marketing and Communications team. The team is a high-performing, energetic and diverse group of professionals located across the US, Europe and APAC. As a team, we steer the overall identity, visibility and purpose of our iconic brand and drive revenue generation for our diverse portfolio of products and services.
The European Market Services business is based in the Nordics, Baltics and UK. You will be responsible for implementing strategic marketing plans to support the business mission to provide leading trading, technology, data and analytics solutions to help businesses and investors succeed in the capital markets.
Your role and responsibilities
This role requires close collaboration with both the design team and web team, located in the US, as well as other internal departments, to take projects from start to finish. You will also plan and execute our virtual and physical events, providing the sales teams with sales material and event invitations, and occasionally providing support at events. A typical day will include:
Work with the heads of marketing to model and lead the marketing funnel, its different stages and the hand off to field and inside sales
Track marketings ROI on sales pipeline, trade volume and business unit growth
Release new products using 360 degree marketing campaigns (events, email campaigns, content creation, webinars, podcasts, videos, etc.)
Leverage digital marketing tools including email, social media, SEO/PPC, look-alike marketing, geographical and behavioral marketing
Manage marketing budget to efficiently maximize ROI and propose recommendations on campaign effectiveness including partnerships/media buys/budget allocations/etc.
Create and/or work with 3rd parties to create concise content (thought leadership/newsletter and blog posts/executive summaries) on behalf of the product management team to support marketing programs
Explain complex or sensitive information in a diplomatic way; working to build consensus
Actively seek challenging assignments and is genuinely excited by exploring new opportunities to improve marketing
We expect you to have
Degree in Marketing, Communications, English or other relevant field
7+ years of marketing experience with a strong understanding of modern marketing strategies including marketing technologies, campaign management, digital marketing and account-based marketing
Proven B2B demand generation marketing success and experience building marketing funnels and understanding sales pipeline
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to interpret and understand marketing metrics
Strong writing/communication skills in English
Understanding of basic financial language
It would be great if you have experience in:
Marketing automation technology tools i.e. Marketo, Salesforce, etc.
Reporting, data & analytics
Strong executive presence and comfortable delivering information to senior executives
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent full time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis but send in your application in English no later than 20 June 2021!
Come as you are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
