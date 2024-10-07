Marketing Specialist - ImmunoDiagnostics
2024-10-07
Marketing Specialist
ImmunoDiagnostics Division
Function description:
The Brand Strategy & Marketing Operations team within out Immunodiagnostics Division is responsible for developing and enhancing our brand's visibility to customers and identifying brand marketing opportunities, ensuring the brand identity is seamlessly implemented across all marketing campaigns and events, as well as for establishing and maintaining processes and tools for effective execution of marketing programs. This includes responsibility for defining processes and tools to ensure regulatory, legal, and brand alignment of all marketing efforts.
The team also project manages key global marketing programs, is the primary relationship owner for external vendors, and is the owner for internal content systems used to enable and deploy downstream marketing programs, e.g., digital asset management tools, content review tools, and tools for deployment of marketing assets and sales enablement tools.
Another area of responsibility is coordinating global congresses as well as customer events at the Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Freiburg and Uppsala in close collaboration with the Global Product Lifecycle, Global Downstream, and Regional Marketing teams.
What will you do?
In the role as Marketing Specialist you will assist in the development and execution of global marketing programs, working closely with their Downstream Marketing colleagues to carry out activities defined in our marketing plans which drive awareness and generate demand for our products. The Marketing Specialist will support the broader Brand Strategy & Marketing Operations team by helping to maintain processes and tools to manage and deploy marketing programs (e.g., digital asset management, content review, and other MarTech tools).
The Global Marketing Specialist will be highly focused on execution of marketing tactics and management of MarTech tools, and the ability to perform these activities with minimal oversight is expected.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Maintain MarTech processes and tools to manage and deploy marketing programs
Assist in the execution of global marketing program deliverables based on defined strategic marketing plans.
Work with external agencies and internal marketing colleagues to drive the completion of marketing materials, including sales tools (e.g., flyers, brochures), white papers, videos, webinars, customer presentations, etc.
Regularly track marketing program results and help make recommendations for plan improvements.
Help drive sustaining marketing activities for existing products, including updating marketing materials and other content as needed.
Collaborate with agencies, writers, and other strategic partners
Manage marketing expenses in line with budget, forecast results and reconcile discrepancies
Ensure alignment with Thermo Fisher corporate brand positioning and guidelines
Ensure regulatory, legal, and brand alignment of marketing programs and tools
Collaborate with agencies, writers, and other strategic partners
Provide support to the Sr Manager, Brand Strategy & Marketing Operations as needed
How will you get here?
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree is preferred, preferably within Project Management, Marketing, or Business Administration
The successful candidate will have a combination of the following skills and experience:
At least 3 years of experience with a proven track record of accomplishments in marketing/marketing communications, ideally within IVD or healthcare markets
Previous experience executing marketing activities in line with strategic plans
Proven understanding of marketing processes and operations
Detail-oriented with the ability to identify and resolve problems and complete tasks in an accurate and thorough manner
Proven track record of managing multiple projects in a fast-paced marketing environment with a demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and stay within budget
Excellent organizational, presentation, interpersonal, and communication skills
Capable of working independently as well as in teams
Has a flexible, positive attitude and works independently in a changeable working environment
Ability to clearly communicate with a primarily English-speaking team.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. As one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18
E-post: victoria.johansson@thermofisher.com Arbetsgivarens referens
