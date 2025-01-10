Marketing Operations Process Manager
Marketing Operations Process Manager
Shape the future. Bring your potential to life.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
Marketing Operations Business Area Europe APAC MEA
Marketing Operations at Electrolux is securing that we are well organized across the marketing value chain. Bringing product launch projects and initiatives through the organization efficiently for highly effective, consistent and amazing consumer experiences across all touch points. Supporting and enabling the broader organization to efficiently and effectively operate vertical global functions such as content and media.
All about the role:
The Marketing Operations Process Manager is a core contributor in our new operating model, ensuring that there is a clear and consistent process for how to run various marketing projects. With a data informed approach to identify waste and continuously optimizing the process. And a change agent for how to centralize and distribute information about marketing projects to a wide group of stakeholders.
The Marketing Operations Process Manager is responsible for leading and managing initiatives to develop and/or improve the way of working for marketing projects. This can include setting the process, governance, templates, and tools to support the BA EA marketing organization with a common approach. The individual will lead the work from identifying the problem, to co-creating a solution and rolling it out, to ensuring that there is strong adoption of the solution and that it is continuously improved. With the ultimate ambition of improving transparency, efficiency, and reducing waste.
The Marketing Operations Process Manager will collaborate closely with the rest of the Marketing Operations team of project managers, as well as a broad group of stakeholders cross-functionally.
What you'll do:
• Lead optimization initiatives to improve marketing processes, templates, and tools. Drive the initiative from idea to roll out, including training end users and measuring the impact.
• Drive & support the development of new workflows and reports in the marketing PM tool monday.com
• Lead necessary training and change management across BA EA to ensure consistent and efficient process and tool adoption
• Collaborate with cross functional teams to identify improvement opportunities through data, and support in grooming the improvement backlog
• Develop and manage improvement project plans, timelines, resources and/or budget to ensure successful project delivery and business growth over time. And evaluate.
• Monitor project progress, identify and manage risks. Communicate project status and issues to stakeholders with efficient lines of communications.
• Build and maintain relationships with all stakeholders.
• Facilitate process design workshops
• Document and communicate process solutions and contribute to building a knowledge base for marketing processes
• Help define and implement metrics and KPIs to track the success of Marketing Operations and report on progress.
• Coach and educate stakeholders across the company on the marketing operations process, template, and tools. Acting as the marketing operations evangelist.
• Keep up to date with industry trends and best practices in marketing operations and process improvement.
Who you are:
• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
• 5+ years of experience in marketing operations, project management, or management consulting.
• Strong project management skills with experience leading cross-functional teams. Workshop facilitation skills is a plus.
• Excellent analytical skills and experience analyzing data to identify opportunities for optimization.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
• Strong attention to detail and ability to prioritize tasks.
• Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
• Fluent in English (spoken & written).
• Solid understanding and experience of continuous improvement methodology (e.g. Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, PDCA) is a plus.
