Marketing & Player Insights Specialist
2024-06-14
Join Our Team as a Marketing & Player Insights Specialist!
The Marketing & Player Insights Specialist will be pivotal in bridging the gap between our marketing strategies and player experiences. This role involves developing and executing innovative marketing campaigns while deeply analyzing player behavior and market trends. The ideal candidate will have a blend of creativity and analytical prowess, ensuring that our marketing efforts resonate with our player base and drive engagement. This position requires a proactive individual who can work collaboratively across departments to integrate player insights into our game development and marketing strategies.
About Us:
Mindark is the pioneering force behind Entropia Universe, a dynamic and evolving virtual world where players engage in a vast array of activities, from commerce to exploration and beyond. With a strong emphasis on player-driven economies and real cash economy integration, we're at the forefront of shaping the future of online gaming. We value diversity and strive to create an inclusive workplace where everyone's contributions are recognized and appreciated.
Job Description:
As a Marketing & Player Insights Specialist, you will play a crucial role in driving the growth and success of Entropia Universe. You will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies, analyzing player data, and providing actionable insights to enhance player engagement and satisfaction. This role requires a combination of creativity, analytical skills, and a deep understanding of player behavior and market trends.
Key Responsibilities:
Initiate marketing projects with measurable results (work end-to-end with marketing campaigns), in addition to maintaining our existing user acquisition activities.
Oversee and manage the overall marketing strategies for the Company's products in close collaboration with management and stakeholders.
Lead the development of marketing plans for the Company's products and present them to management and various development teams.
Make recommendations on how to allocate the marketing budget, run recommendations through the leadership team for approval and implement accordingly
Testing & tweaking the various types of marketing initiatives (existing and new)
Evaluate the effectiveness of marketing efforts and the results of various marketing campaigns/activities as a base for budget recommendations
Qualifications:
Proven experience in marketing, market research, or data analysis in the gaming industry.
Strong preference for somebody with experience of Entropia Universe.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable insights.
Great communication and interpersonal skills.
Creative mindset with the ability to develop innovative marketing strategies.
Passion for gaming and a deep understanding of player behavior and preferences.
Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms, such as Google Analytics, social media management tools, and email marketing software.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Why Join Mindark:
Work on a massively multiplayer online role-playing game with active players from around the globe.
Collaborate with a talented and diverse team of gaming enthusiasts.
Competitive compensation package with opportunities for growth and development.
A dynamic work environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
An inclusive work culture that values diversity and innovation.
If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of online gaming and want to be part of a team shaping the future of virtual worlds, we'd love to hear from you! Join us on our quest to create unforgettable experiences within the Entropia Universe.
Location: Onsite at Mindark Headquarters, Gothenburg, Sweden (Partly remote work options may be available).
How to Apply: Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are a great fit for this role to info@mindark.com
