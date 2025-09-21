Marketing & Admissions Manager
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
Location: Uppsala (with occasional travel to Gothenburg )
Contract: Full-time
About STEAM Education
STEAM Education is a leading provider of international education in Sweden.
We operate a family of schools, including:
Uppsala International School (Cambridge curriculum, ages 6-19)
British School Gothenburg (IGCSE/A-Level, ages 14-18)
Our mission is to provide world-class international education that prepares students for success at top universities worldwide.
Role Overview
We are seeking a results-driven Marketing & Admissions Manager to lead marketing, communications, and student recruitment for our schools. The ideal candidate will combine creativity with strong analytical skills to deliver measurable growth in admissions.
You will be responsible for:
Developing and executing marketing strategies to attract new families.
Managing digital campaigns (social media, Google Ads, SEO, email).
Building community partnerships with relocation agencies, embassies, and international organizations.
Driving admissions inquiries and applications, working closely with school leadership.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement a marketing plan aligned with admissions targets.
Run paid digital campaigns (Facebook, Instagram, Google Ads, LinkedIn).
Manage website content & SEO to increase visibility.
Create engaging social media content (posts, stories, videos, newsletters).
Organize and promote open days, school fairs, and info sessions.
Collaborate with principals and teachers to showcase student achievements.
Analyze campaign performance and report on ROI.
Coordinate with relocation firms, HR teams, and embassies to boost referrals.
Ensure brand consistency across all STEAM Education schools.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or related field.
Proven experience in digital marketing and lead generation.
Strong understanding of social media advertising, SEO, and analytics tools.
Excellent English (written and spoken); Swedish is a strong plus.
Strong project management and organizational skills.
Experience in education or international markets is highly desirable.
Creative mindset with the ability to produce compelling content.
What We Offer
Opportunity to shape the growth of leading international schools in Sweden.
A dynamic and international work environment.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Professional development opportunities. Ersättning
