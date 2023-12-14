Marketing Manager Portfolio & Innovation
The Absolut Company AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Absolut Company AB i Stockholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT US
The Absolut Group (TAG) holds global responsibility for the production, packaging development, innovation and strategic marketing of an extensive range of premium spirits brands. They include the iconic Absolut Vodka, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, Malibu, the leading flavoured rum and Kahlua, the number one coffee liqueur, along with a selection of agave spirits, including Altos tequila and craft gins such as Monkey 47. We are part of Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest wine and spirits producer.
We strive to redefine the global spirit market and the world we live in by inspiring people of all backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and drinks, respectfully and responsibly. We have a true long-term commitment to sustainability - doing the right thing for consumers, society, the environment and our people.
We are always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team and help us shake things up. We believe that work should be more than a paycheck, so whether you are just starting your career or looking to take it to the next level, we offer a dynamic and supportive work environment that will help you grow. Come join us and let's raise a glass to a fulfilling career and a bright future at The Absolut Group.
ABOUT THE ROLE
At the Absolut Group office in Stockholm, our Marketing team responsible for Kahlúa brand is looking for our next Marketing Manager who will have a key role within the Global Kahlua brand team to define and develop the optimum portfolio to win across key markets and key moments of consumption, as well as build a more sustainable future for the brand.
While being Kahlúa portfolio present and future guardian you will also:
• Together with Director Strategy, Portfolio & Innovation, take an active role in developing the Kahlua portfolio strategy and lead evolution of core product range. Drive projects of portfolio evolution of core spirit range (re-design, wet goods development)
• Own the global innovation strategy, long term growth opportunity mapping and global pipeline overview for Kahlua. Collaborate with and support global innovation projects led by the Innovation Hubs and act as the global brand and innovation guardian for the hubs. Close collaboration with hubs for innovation project realisation (North America and EMEA LATAM)
• Take an active role in building the sustainability & responsibility strategy & implement roadmap
• Lead and shape portfolio strategy, range architecture, global concept, design, and wet good development for core product portfolio with internal and external partners in line with our sustainability agenda
• Drive performance (range, sizes, mix, pricing strategy etc) of our portfolio in key strategic markets
• Define how to best communicate our portfolio in partnership with central creative team and Creative Content Managers
• Develop brand, portfolio and innovation guidelines that are clear, understood and implemented with Hubs & Global Convenience Unit
• Analyse trends, market & consumer insights to help identify global business opportunities and drive innovation culture within the organisation
• Support NPD development (If required) for licensing products
ABOUT YOU
You are a creative and consumer-oriented professional with the ability to combine company's values, strategy and vision with popular trends and culture. You enjoy working on multiple projects where cross-collaboration is key for success. You are brave enough to challenge the status quo and always looking into continuously improve and innovate.
You are a relationship builder and you believe that working together is key for success. You know things can get tough at times, but you remain focus, goal oriented and positive - you bring sunshine and summer in every project you run, all year-round, no matter the season.
• University degree
• Minimum 8 years relevant business experience from the consumer goods sector in an international organization
• Minimum 2-3 years of Innovation and New Product Development experience
• Experience from working in a cross-functional organization and in cross-functional projects
• Strong interest in the field of circularity and sustainability
• Fluent in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29
E-post: sara.vigliotti@pernod-ricard.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Absolut Company AB
(org.nr 556015-0178)
Marieviksgatan 19 B (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där The Absolut Company AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8328781