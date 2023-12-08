Marketing manager Arken Zoo, Solna, Sweden
Zoo Support Scandinavia AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2023-12-08
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zoo Support Scandinavia AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Musti Group is the largest pet specialty retailer in the Nordics. For us, more important than our size, is our vision to make the life of pets and pet owners easier, safer and more fun. We have over 250 stores, located in Finland, Sweden and Norway. We are proud of our customer service and blessed with excellent employee satisfaction.
We're looking for the best talent, those with a passion for building strong brands to join the Nordic Marketing Team, with a consumer first approach. You will be joining an innovative and fun team with passion for pets. We are now looking for an energetic and proactive Marketing Manager to join our Nordic Marketing Team in Stockholm.
Read more about us! (https://www.mustigroup.com/)
Marketing Manager
The Marketing Manager is one of the key functions in the Nordic Marketing Team. The team is responsible for all marketing & communication concepts and support our country stakeholders to strengthen the Musti banners in all Nordic countries.
As a Marketing Manager you are responsible for implementing Musti Group marketing & trade marketing strategy to the local market, ensuring that plans are executed on time and in line with the group marketing plan and Musti & O/E brand strategy. In this position, you ensure that the local Musti brand is presented within the frame of Musti Group's strategy and values.
Marketing Manager is responsible for planning the local marketing budget and all local marketing actions and production under the Arken Zoo brand, containing e.g. PR and trade event planning. You assure that omni retail and services business has enough possibilities to execute local marketing actions, where store openings and events are the most important part of local marketing. You will lead marketing initiatives locally with a strong link to cross-functional development with different stakeholders.
You represent and transfer Musti Group's values as an active member of Musti Group's Marketing Management Team. As a Marketing Manager for Arken Zoo, you are also part of the Arken Zoo Management Team and closely collaborate with the Country Director of Sweden. You will also have managerial responsibility and 1 direct report.
What are we looking for?
You have knowledge of marketing communication and advertising in retail both traditional and digital. You also have knowledge of suppliers and consumer purchasing behavior. You actively develop your skills and monitor trends and development in marketing. To succeed in this role, you also have...
Strong organization and project management skills with the ability to prioritize
Ability to be creative, inspire, and motivate others
Action-oriented and strong will to achieve results
Good and demonstrated leadership skills
Strong team player skills
Ability to manage and measure work
Good IT Skills - You are fluent in Microsoft Office and project management tools such as Asana and you are familiar with analytical tools such as QlickSense and Google Analytics.
Fluent Swedish and you have excellent English language skills, Finnish is considered an advantage.
Why join Musti Group?
We offer you a diverse and inspiring work in the rapidly growing and evolving business in one of the leading pet retail companies. You have the possibility to develop your own work and the Musti chain. You get to work with other stakeholders but have the independent touch of your work. You will meet furry colleagues and you can bring your own four-legged friend to work with you.
The main location is in Solna, Stockholm with the possibility to work partly remotely. We often have dogs in the office; therefore, the work might not be suitable for a person who is allergic to pets.
If this sparked your interest, please leave your application and salary request latest 22.12. Please note, we will review applications as soon as the application process starts. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Questions?
For further information, you can contact our Head of Nordic Marketing Eveliina Rantahalvari on Dec 11th & Dec 14th during 15-16:30 CET. Other times you can reach out via email at Eveliina.rantahalvari@mustijamirri.fi Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zoo Support Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556582-6269), http://arkenzoo.se Arbetsplats
Arken Zoo Kontakt
Eveliina Rantahalvari eveliina.rantahalvari@mustijamirri.fi Jobbnummer
8316206