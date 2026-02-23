Marketing Manager
About 0TO9
0TO9 is not a traditional venture builder, we are the Bank of Entrepreneurship. We identify market gaps and build specialized financial institutions to provide the liquidity and infrastructure that modern entrepreneurs actually need.
We operate with the precision of an established financial institution and the agility of a founder. Our communication is professional, and stays far away from typical "tech start-up" noise, but also far away from the typical banking communication.
The Role
As our Marketing Manager, you are the production engine behind 0TO9 and our portfolio of financial institutions. Your mission is to translate our business achievements into a professional market presence that directly supports our sales and expansion goals.
This is a project-heavy and hands-on role. You will be responsible for the end-to-end planning and production of marketing materials, from newsletters and LinkedIn posts to project leading events, ensuring that every piece of content drives engagement and supports our commercial objectives across Europe.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the planning and production of all marketing material for 0TO9 and its subsidiaries.
Create and refine content that supports the sales process. This includes producing newsletters, case studies, and presentation material that helps our teams close deals.
Manage our digital presence by producing and distributing sharp, business-centric content for LinkedIn and our websites to increase engagement within our target industries.
Project manager for events, both those we create, but also those we host with others.
Work alongside our external agencies for growth to ensure their efforts are aligned with our internal content and business goals.
Work directly with our Co-Founders to align marketing efforts with their specific commercial and expansion strategies.
Bonus: You will write and distribute press releases and coordinate with financial media to ensure our milestones reach the right audience.
Who You Are
You are exceptionally organized and structured. You thrive in environments where you need to manage multiple projects, timelines, and stakeholders simultaneously without missing a single detail.
3-5 years in a Marketing Manager, Project Manager, or Production Lead role, ideally within a high-growth scale-up company.
You don't wait for instructions. You identify commercial needs, build concrete project plans, and execute the production independently from start to finish.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
You enjoy building professional networks and have the tactical sense to move stories through the right channels with ease.
Why 0TO9?
Work from "Sweden's Most Beautiful Office 2025" in the heart of Stockholm.
A fast-paced, international, and entrepreneurial environment where your work has a direct impact.
Massive opportunities to develop alongside a team that truly loves what they do.
