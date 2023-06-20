Marketing Manager
At AlBirunia, smooth processes and systems are the key to our success for a sustainable green energy providing.
Should be keen on growing the business with a new clients to push the sales pipeline within the country.
At AlBirunia, marketing is about understanding people and building awareness of how our green energy products and services can satisfy their needs. We're looking for an experienced and versatile marketing manager who's eager to do this and more.
The ideal candidate has experience in developing and executing marketing campaigns while managing and inspiring a team. The manager should be equally proficient with day-to-day marketing activities and long-term strategizing, and strive under tight deadlines to meet the company's changing needs.
Objectives of this role
Establish positioning, identify target audiences, and develop marketing plans with specific objectives across different channels and segments
Lead the execution of marketing programs from start to finish, leveraging internal support and driving collaboration
Analyze customer insights, consumer trends, market analysis, and marketing best practices to build successful strategies
Create, maintain, and conduct analytics reporting across multiple platforms and extract key insights for future campaign development and go-to-market strategies, complete with formal proposals and recommendations on tactics
Partner with email, performance marketing, and web teams to design, test, and evolve lead-nurturing tactics
Responsibilities/Tasks
For the training courses and our other
]Help develop creative briefs and guide creative direction to meet objectives for all advertising and public-facing communications, including print, digital, and video assets
Conceptualize and execute on multichannel campaigns across the prospect and customer lifecycle, ensuring the alignment of communications and messaging in all channels
Manage content and updates for customer and internal touch points, establish budget guidelines, participate in events, document business processes, and provide sales support
Gather customer and market insights to inform outreach strategies, increase customer conversions, and generate more qualified leads
Identify effectiveness and impact of current marketing initiatives with tracking and analysis, and optimize accordingly
Present ideas and final deliverables to internal and external teams, and communicate with senior leaders about marketing programs, strategies, and budgets
Required skills and qualifications
Proven success in developing marketing plans and campaigns
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Strong project management, multitasking, and decision-making skills
Metrics-driven marketing mind with eye for creativity
Experience with marketing automation and CRM tools
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in marketing, business, or related field
Proficiency with online marketing and social media strategy
Proven success in designing interactive applications and networking platforms
Willingness to travel
Established contacts in media
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
