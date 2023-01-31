Marketing Manager
The British International School, Uppsala (BISU) offers a world-class British and international education for students aged 5-18 in Uppsala.
BISU is a Cambridge International School, offering the Cambridge Pathway, an educational programme for students aged 5 - 19 years, devised by the University of Cambridge and followed by many international schools throughout the world.
The Cambridge Pathway takes students on a journey through Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level. Success in Cambridge qualifications often give students admission to the world's best universities in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond. Cambridge qualifications are accepted and valued by universities around the world, including MIT, Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.
If you are interested in creating impactful and engaging marketing initiatives (encompassing advertising, print, PR, social media, and website channels), this could be an exciting role in the education sector for you.
We are proud of what STEAM Education stands for and what it has to offer.
The Marketing Manager will play a vital role in the engagement of prospective parents and students, promoting our international Schools to the outside world.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and project manage all communications, marketing, advertising, creative and promotional activities for British International schools.
- Develop and implement annual marketing plans and projects for existing and future programs.
- Design, build, and maintain the School social media presence.
- Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Required Skills
- Bachelor's degree in Communication, Marketing or equivalent education/experience.
- Minimum 2-3 years of experience managing social and digital marketing.
- Proven success as a digital marketer with experience using social media platforms, Google AdWords, Google Display Network, and other digital advertising platforms to drive demand generation.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to write, edit, and produce compelling print and web content.
- Strong presentation and project management skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, WordPress, HTML, SEO, CRM operations, Google Analytics, and MailChimp (or similar email marketing platform)
- Hands-on graphic design experience, including creating and editing original print and digital materials using Adobe Creative Cloud (primarily InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator), is required.
Our STEAM Education Policy
Our schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment. We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks.
As part of the STEAM Education Group, Our STEAM Education's outstanding signature is coupled with its future-fluent programme which embeds creative design, edge robotics and digital fluencies at its core.
Through teaching, learning and innovation, students develop a mastery of multiple literacies and fluencies to support genuine world-class learning, personal growth, and future readiness. Ersättning
