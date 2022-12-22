Marketing Creative Copywriter
Quickspin AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quickspin AB i Stockholm
Are you a rocker and a roller? An innovator and an operator? Do you wake up in the morning and take a big 'ol sip of creative genius and are you ready to share said genius with the world? If the answer is yes (hopefully to all those questions) then we here at Quickspin would love to meet you because our marketing team is on the hunt for a copywriter. The proverbial creative icing on our tasty little marketing cake.
We're a multi-award-winning Swedish game studio and we make the world's most awesome slots, and we sincerely hope that you will be the next awesome addition to our already awesome team (and yes we use the world awesome excessively but that's because it's awesome).
About the role
The role will encompass a host of interesting and exciting aspects and you'll get the chance to work on everything from employer branding with our HR team, communications with our CEO, product with our studio team and, the pièce de résistance, all things marketing with the marketing team. Creativity is at the heart of everything we do so big picture thinking is essential, and we'd love it if you loved workshops and creative collaboration as much as we do. This is a contractor role, but we would love it if you were able to commute to our Stockholm office 3 days a week.
Qualifications and Experience
• 3 (ish) years of previous experience, not necessarily as a copywriter but communications, brand, marketing and creative know how is essential
• Working knowledge of different styles of copy: micro, short, long as well as a good grasp of creative conceptualisation
• Excellent/native written English
• Social media savvy and open/willing to be proactive in identifying and creating amazing content
• Ability to commute to our Stockholm office
Who you are, and what do we offer
You are a team player with strong initiative and self-motivation. We are looking for someone who is highly energetic and multi-talented, who speaks up and has plenty of ideas. In return we offer a flexible and family friendly working environment, an excellent compensation package and a challenging and rewarding job in one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries there is!
Quickspin is a fast-growing product company. Our portfolio lists over 100 games, and the number is increasing rapidly. We have a package of exciting promotions tools, and we manage our own gaming platform in four locations around the world. If you are looking for a place where your work will be visible and appreciated, then you have found it. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quickspin AB
(org.nr 556852-1602)
Atlasmuren 1 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Quickspin Jobbnummer
7286981