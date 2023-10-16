Marketing Coordinator hos Beyond Retro
2023-10-16
Beyond Retro Nordics - Marketing Coordinator
Our Company:
Welcome to Beyond Retro! We are home to a passionate all-star team of vintage and fashion experts committed to recycling while delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to our fashion-forward customers across Sweden, UK and globally with beyondretro.com. We offer a unique career path defined by creativity and paved with exciting, original fashion sourced from around the world.
Our Culture:
At Beyond Retro, we believe that encouraging you to be your authentic self makes us better. We embrace equal opportunities for all employees. We know that our people are our best asset and we will continue to build and foster an environment that allows our people to feel included, valued and heard. We are committed to constructing and supporting an inclusive and diverse workforce that truly reflects the global communities we operate within and encourages people from all backgrounds to apply.
The Position:
The role of the Marketing Co-ordinator is to support the Beyond Retro business goals through executing the marketing and communications plan under the direction of the Global Marketing Director. This position will work 5 days a week and will work closely with our retail teams to drive footfall and awareness for our store locations. This role will manage all the below tasks whilst also working with the Global P&M team.
Reporting to Co Owner and Director of Operations and Global Marketing Director
Responsibilities:
Using the global marketing strategy this role will tailor a multichannel marketing strategy with an emphasis on retail stores to support the growth of brand awareness and sales in the Nordics.
Store and footfall focused, ensuring all stores get attention, and priorities given to those that need it dependent on potential gain or growing loss. Support each store through social, events, and in store campaigns.
Build strong relationships with key store stakeholders. Collaborating with the store managers on key marketing needs supporting the sales budgets.
Looks after the day to day marketing plan and activities whilst adhering/ aligning to the Global brand marketing strategy.
Create monthly reports; pulling together data, analysing with results and creating goals to improve on KPIs.
Oversee the Nordics social media and influencer marketing plans in line with the brand strategy and commercial needs of the Nordics business.
Look after the Nordics marketing spend as agreed by the Marketing Director and be able to work within smaller budgets. Clear on when to pitch to the key stakeholders for a spend opportunity.
Analyse data from product sales, footfall data and external retail, tourism and sustainability trends to input into Nordics marketing strategy.
Evaluate the brand values and seasonal themes to highlight both short term and long term activities for the Nordics market.
Produce quarterly customer insights - looking at engagement metrics for our core, target and potential customer groups.
Work the external PR agency to create stories, seasonal PR moments and press leading opportunities that target the demographic we are aiming for.
Requirements/skills
Work in the office 3 days a week
Travel monthly to stores - minimum of 3 per month
Experience working with external agencies and partners to drive best results that align with the brand and commercial strategy.
Be open to ideas - from trying more events in store to working with new collaborators.
Be a clear planner and communicator, in any promotion, campaign or event, being able to pull together a plan for all the key comms and ops needed, factoring in time, needs and cost well in advance to discuss and get buy-in from all involved.
Able to work with creatives across the business and global P&M to improve our comms channels and our brand communication, always seeking to better ourselves as a whole business.
Confidently manage all prep, logistics and ops for in store and external events.
Represents our brand effectively onsite and off site.
Confident in reporting to key stakeholders across the business
Preferred Qualifications/Competencies
A minimum of 2 years' experience working in a marketing department for a retail environment
Strong project management skills
Experience in the retail fashion industry would be an asset
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
A good human who cares about their peers :)
What we can offer you:
Career development opportunities
Discounted retail benefits
An excellent EAP program
Wellness benefits
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
E-post: jobb@beyondretro.com
The Fashion Archive AB
Brännkyrkagatan 82
118 23 STOCKHOLM
