Marketing Coordinator for Global Leisure Group
SPI Global Play AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2023-04-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SPI Global Play AB i Malmö
We are now expanding and are therefore looking for a group level coordinator for marketing. We have high demands on you as an applicant, but we also offer diverse and challenging work with great development potential in an international environment.
The position is based in Malmö, Sweden, in the office of SPI Global Play. SPI Global Play AB is the head office of the group and one of the daughter companies of Global Leisure Group.
Global Leisure Group is the worldwide market leader in full leisure and play concepts, currently existing out of a collaboration between several well-known brands within the leisure, play, adventure, sport and retail play segment. We plan, design, develop, produce, install and service everything from small play structures and trampoline parks to large experience-based leisure facilities and multi-leisure centers.
Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial environments.
You can find more information about our group on our website: www.globalleisure.group,
where you can also find connections to our individual companies and their websites.
About the position:
The position of the Marketing Coordinator includes working hands-on as well as strategically with the identity of all the companies. We are looking for a true brand professional and gamechanger to strengthen the profile of our group and individual companies through an innovative approach in marketing.
This is a vital role for our continued growth. We are currently looking for a candidate who will complement our current Marketing team with their experience and skills. As the group is growing there will be continuous opportunities to develop the role and take bigger responsibility.
Main working areas:
Coordinate, improve and monitor all marketing activities within the group
Be part of developing a marketing and branding strategy for the group and each individual company. Implement and organize after sign-off by management.
Strengthen the profile of the group and each individual company
Assure unified style is communicated throughout the companies both internally and externally
Create and maintain common picture/video library and documentation within the group
Plan and arrange various marketing activities to increase the amount of sales enquiries
Take responsibility of external communication for the group, as press-releases, articles
Develop the marketing in the group by, among other things, applying new routines and planning, as well as following up that these are followed by all involved parties
Work fact based with KPI's for all activities - building platforms in all channels
Train colleagues to raise the knowledge and quality of the marketing activities
Improve current working processes to further increase the group's competitiveness in the market
Ensure that the group has the best and most innovative presence in the market through innovative and effective marketing
Measure and report the success of the marketing activities
It's mandatory that you already have at least 3 years of experience with similar tasks. In addition to this, you will receive a broad training and support from your colleagues within the rest of the organization.
Qualifications and skills:
Similar working experience +3 years
Experience in working with branding
Experience in working with websites and boosting its ratings
Experience in working with various marketing tools and activities, like social media, newsletters, brochures, articles, press-releases etc.
Skilled in the Adobe suite programs - hands-on capability
To succeed in this position, it's important you are passionate about implementing marketing strategies that lead to business growth and success. You like to work result-oriented, are business minded, have a great eye for detail as well as graphical form, and are a great content writer. We expect you have a great knowledge of various marketing activities and channels, and understanding of both today's and tomorrow's trends. You want to work in an international environment.
As a person you are responsible, accurate, well organized and good at communications. It's important that you know how to prioritize, work well independently as well as have great skills to be a part of a bigger team. You are structured and stress-resistant; you have a good planning ability for your own and others' work. Multitasking, working with many tasks and projects at the same time and working under pressure to meet deadlines is something you thrive for. You are a person who goes the extra mile to achieve the desired result.
Since you will be responsible for costs and budgets of the marketing activities, you need to have a good understanding of numbers and finances.
We expect you have excellent skills in English in both speech and writing, other language skills are advantageous.
In this position you will also be required to travel to other countries for a short business trip several times a year.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application!
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Marketing Coordinator + Name". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Kontakt
Head of Sales Support
Alina Klavina employment@spiglobalplay.com 0740228400 Jobbnummer
7709241