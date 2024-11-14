Marketing Coordinator Finland
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And quite often, it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is genuinely unique.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, whether through reading or listening. It's not just an offering; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment - an experience that speaks to both heart and mind. A very honourable place to be.
Now, we're on a quest to find a growth-driven Marketing Coordinator, someone as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As our Marketing Coordinator, your main responsibility is to support and lead the execution of the company's local marketing strategies and campaigns in Finland. You will play a crucial role in assisting the essential work of the marketing team, coordinating various tasks, projects, and activities to ensure everything runs smoothly, efficiently, and within budget.
The position is based in Stockholm and you will be reporting to the Head of Marketing.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe passion and creativity flow through your veins, and drive is your middle name - you're a master at combining and channelling these abilities into an organised and results-oriented working method. You have a can-do attitude and a broad understanding of creative communication and it's importance.
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have a university degree or diploma in marketing
• We believe you have 2-3 years of experience working with various marketing and social media campaigns (even writing your own marketing plans) in your daily work
• You're a Finnish native with local market knowledge.
• We believe that you are a strong communicator with excellent writing skills in Finnish and with good knowledge in English, both written and verbally.
• We believe that you are a proactive and innovative person who's not afraid to generate new ideas based on data-driven insights
As a bonus, we'll be extra curious if you're as passionate about books as we are.
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile. Also, we would love a pitch of why you are the marketing wiz we are looking for! Så ansöker du
