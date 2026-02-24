Marketing Communication Assistant on part-time
We are looking for you who are studying at post-secondary level in marketing, communications or equivalent and are looking for a meritorious part-time job alongside your studies. Read more below and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Marketing Communication Assistant on behalf of our client. The assignment is part-time, 16-20 hours a week, and initially runs for one year with the possibility of extension, provided that all parties are satisfied.
This is a opportunity for you to apply knowledge in practice alongside your studies. You will be part of the sales, marketing and product management team and work in close collaboration with salespeople and product managers as well as the person responsible for market communication.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role of Marketing Communication Assistant you will be a key person in the preparatory work around conferences and fairs. This by identifying, planning and producing marketing material and project management that this is carried out on time and according to expectations. Within this, you will also lead ongoing follow-up meetings regarding events and serve as the point of contact for organizers.
Additionally, we are looking for someone who wants to strengthen and develop our digital efforts. You will be involved in our digital marketing and work both strategically and operationally to develop and structure our website for an improved user experience. The role also involves working in a data-driven way using modern analytics tools and staying up to date with the latest developments in analytics.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Are studying at a post-secondary level in marketing, communication, or another field we consider equivalent, and where you will graduate no earlier than June 2027
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, since both internal and external communication is conducted in English
• Have knowledge in Adobe (InDesign & Photoshop)
• Have knowledge in Wordpress
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience in Google Analytics
• Experience in CRM (Dynamics)
• Experience in a similar role within marketing communication
We are looking for a driven, structured, and self-motivated person who takes responsibility and drives processes independently. You have strong collaboration skills, proactive in building connections and confident in social settings.
