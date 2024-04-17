Marketing automation specialist
2024-04-17
Marketing Automation Specialist - Empower Children's Creativity at Strawbees!
Strawbees, a company revolutionizing children's educational experiences through innovative construction tools, seeks a highly motivated Marketing Automation Specialist to join our dynamic team.
In this critical role, you will be responsible for leveraging your expertise in marketing automation to drive growth, enhance customer engagement, and cultivate long-term relationships with our target audiences. This position offers the opportunity to directly contribute to empowering children's creativity and problem-solving skills through Strawbees' engaging products.
Key Responsibilities:
Optimize and execute data-driven marketing campaigns across multiple platforms (Braze, Hubspot, DatoCMS) to acquire new customers, retain existing ones, and solidify our B2C and B2B customer base.
Employ a data-centric approach by analyzing campaign results and experiment data to make informed decisions and continually refine Strawbees' marketing strategies.
Provide insightful recommendations and strategic contributions to support the overall marketing strategy and contribute to achieving key performance indicators (KPIs) for the group.
Maintain a comprehensive understanding of industry trends and best practices in marketing automation, actively implementing innovative approaches to drive exceptional results.
Foster a collaborative environment by working closely with web, marketing, product, and business analysis teams to develop and implement successful marketing automation initiatives.
Ensure all email marketing practices comply with relevant EU and US regulations, while maintaining optimal email health and deliverability metrics.
Proactively monitor external data sources and industry benchmarks to inform marketing strategies and optimize performance.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in marketing automation with a demonstrably strong understanding of platforms such as Braze, Hubspot, and DatoCMS.
A keen ability to analyze data, identify trends, and translate insights into actionable marketing strategies.
A passion for the education sector and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on children's learning experiences.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to thrive in a cross-functional environment.
A proactive and results-oriented mindset with a meticulous attention to detail.
Strawbees offers a competitive compensation package and a stimulating work environment within a mission-driven company that fosters creativity and innovation. We are searching for a talented individual who is passionate about making a difference.
