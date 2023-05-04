Marketing Associate
Saab AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Linköping
2023-05-04
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an energetic, talented and creative Marketing Associate with an interest and drive to market Gripen on the global market!
Your Role
In your role, you will contribute with various marketing tasks to the Gripen marketing team. With this exciting product, we are searching for a person with own initiative - both creative and structured - that can work both as part of a team and individually to assist in providing business support and marketing material for our global marketing efforts.
As Marketing Associate, your assignments are primarily reporting to the Marketing and Sales management and to help establish and drive the marketing plan for Gripen activities globally, i.e.:
* Analysing, interpreting and reporting regards the aerospace and defence market
* Perform analysis of data to support market business intelligence and generate presentation material that supports the data
* Produce material that supports the Gripen campaigns and Marketing, Sales & Commercial management team
* Provide assistance in administration and participate in marketing events, activities and projects
* Convert information related to Gripen campaigns into visual content
* Contribute to the Gripen sales by supporting the Gripen campaigns with material for use in for example executive documents, proposals, product descriptions etc.
* Generally support Marketing, Sales & Commercial department with production of business material
Your profile
* You have very good knowledge of Swedish and English in both written and spoken language.
* You need to have very good knowledge in MS PowerPoint and preferably experience from working with InDesign and Photoshop or other related graphical packages.
* Your background/education could be from marketing, or marketing communications.
* You could have a few years of experience and with an ambition to work with Marketing.
* You are creative, energetic, flexible and with an openness and willingness to learn.
* You like taking responsibility, have an open personality and a positive approach.
* You enjoy working closely with people in different teams well as working independently.
Some travelling is to be expected, but the majority of the job is in Linköping.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
You will belong to the Marketing department, which is organised within Marketing, Sales & Commercial. The department is tasked to market and sell the Gripen fighter aircraft system on the international arena and is responsible for providing the entire Business Area with Marketing resources and expertise. The department is also responsible to provide marketing and intelligence expertise, sales outlook, market strategies, coordination of global initiatives and management of marketing projects. A Marketing Associate represents the department in Gripen marketing matters in several different contexts.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
We are a dedicated and goal-oriented team, that believe in communication and empowerment. To have good coverage on the world market, we work in close cooperation with our international offices. Our department, Marketing, Sales & Commercial, focuses on selling Gripen to new customers while also strengthening the Gripen market position.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_19280". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7733117