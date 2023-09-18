Marketing Assistant Nordics
Ria Financial Services Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2023-09-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ria Financial Services Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Umeå
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Ria, you'll be doing much more than a 9-to-5 job. For us, this isn't just business. It's personal. We're committed to helping millions of people send money home to their loved ones around the world, knowing that our customers deserve much more than just a fair price: they deserve empathy, hope, and ultimately respect. Join us in our mission to open ways for a better everyday life. Ensure all branding guidelines are coordinated and established in stores, Agent stores, etc.
• Description:
At Ria, you'll be doing much more than a 9-to-5 job. For us, this isn't just business. It's personal. We're committed to helping millions of people send money home to their loved ones around the world, knowing that our customers deserve much more than just a fair price: they deserve empathy, hope, and ultimately respect. Join us in our mission to open ways for a better everyday life. Ensure all branding guidelines are coordinated and established in stores, Agent stores, etc.
This person's mission is to keep updated and have control over all the administrative activity of the Marketing team. The Marketing Assistant is the person in the Marketing team responsible of doing the follow up of invoices, reviewing the material that has been requested by ensuring that what has been ordered is what has been received, and being the main point of contact with providers. The Marketing Assistant will support the team in events and campaigns in and outside the office.
Responsibilities:
Be a Ria brand ambassador.
Assist with follow up on "big box" and "top agents" ensuring their needs are being met.Weekly calls as needed to review strategy and follow up marketing campaigns. Ensure the visibility of our brand offline with our partners.
Assist with National campaigns & follow up for all networks (agents and stores): Online and offline, in collaboration with the sales and revenue team, create campaigns related to the market priorities (corridors campaigns, geographic..). Actively look for marketing campaigns / ways to boost MT and CE trx.
Digital marketing: Assist with follow up of the app performance with the Digital team based in Madrid/US. Be proactive for the local campaigns related to the market
Assist with the branding of the Nordic stores
Implement the defined branding guidelines in Europe. Quality control and audit of the Brand awareness in the agents' locations. and approve Agents Basic dress branding for New Business installations.
Stock management, logistic coordination of merchandising shipments, uniforms, and marketing material to the teams in the Nordics Team. Overview and control of Swedish Marketing Storage. Making sure it's always organized and clean and fully stocked.
Assist in the management of logistics of corporate events
Liaise with EU Purchases in regard to new suppliers. Responsible for Supplier on boarding process & collaborate on requests for creation of purchase orders and by sending evidence and invoices to the Purchase and Finance Department.
Assist with management of Events (sponsorships, fairs, festivals etc). And also be present at these events to promote our services.
Collaborate with other more Marketing related functions, such as distribution of promotional marketing materials and production of merchandising.
Collaborate with the Sales team, partners, and vendors. Work closely with the Nordics Marketing Manager.
Help manage the Nordics Marketing budget together with the Nordics marketing manager by comparing and analyzing actual results with plans and forecasts.
Assist with Swedish translations on marketing campaigns and assist Agent support team for sms messaging to customers.
Qualifications:
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office skills (EXCEL and PPT especially).
Design and Photoshop knowledge an advantage.
Native or Proficient in Swedish and English. Fluency in Swedish is a must. ·
Has a Swedish Drivers license.
Bachelor's Degree preferable but not essential.
Experience in Marketing preferable
1 to 2 years+ work experience in marketing related roles preferable
Experience of working in a multicultural environment is beneficial. Reliability, trustworthy and ability to work both alone and in a team.
Can do attitude + initiative Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Nordic_HR@riamoneytransfer.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ria Financial Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-5504)
Armégatan 40 (visa karta
)
171 71 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Ria Financial Services AB Jobbnummer
8122374