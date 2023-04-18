Marine engineer
About the company
Diwiton is a company that has been active since the 60's and today has a unique breadth in the market. We have the skills required to perform simple installations as well as more complex ones solutions both on land and at sea. Together with the customer, they create new effective working methods to promote and simplify communication within the company and towards customers. According to the customer's wishes, we take responsibility for all or parts of the process. It starts at a first meeting when we go through what needs there are, then follows design, configuration and installation. After installation, we offer you support on the solution.
Job description
Are you a knowledgeable person with high technical competence who has previous experience of working with communication technology? If you are also marine interested, then we have the right position for you!
We are now looking for a marine engineer to join our technical team. We package and offer our customers solutions from leading manufacturers in PA, radio communication, telephony systems, TV systems and CCTV systems. The products and services we provide are a mix of digital and analog systems. In this role you work with the installation and configuration of these products on board ships and in industry. Our marine customers are located throughout Europe and work at shipyards abroad occurs, which means that you need to be comfortable with traveling in service.
You will be a part of a team of knowledgeable salespeople, IT and telecommunications technicians and support staff, at the same time you are used to carrying out tasks independently. We work in a structured manner with case/time reporting systems and documentation, but you will have the permission to project your own assignments. You have a lot of documentation to help you in your work, but you will also need to search for new information independently. The work is mainly carried out in English.
Your profile
In order for you to be successful in this position we see that you are thorough, quality-conscious and assuming responsibility for your work. You are determined, focused and committed to the customers' wishes and problems. You see development opportunities and the benefits of the technology we work with. As you have a lot of contact with our customers, it is important that you are social, positive and feel comfortable working independently.
You who are applying have a technical education, IT and network skills and experience from similar work. We see that you are practical and that you have a technical background in sound, image and control systems. As the work is mainly carried out in English you therefore need to be proficient in technical English both spoken and written. It is advantageous if you have previous experience of working with spoken evacuation alarms. B driving license is a requirement for the position. The position requires Swedish citizenship.
Are you interested?
as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-05-30.
