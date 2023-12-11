Manufacturing Supervisor
Manufacturing Supervisor
In this role, you will:
Executing and completing the company's production plan to ensure the timely supply of equipment and accessories required by the company.
Supervising the manufacturing processes, ensuring quality work is down in a safe, efficient manner. And ensuring the required materials are available for production.
Diagnosing problems in the production line and providing recommendations.
Drawing up production schedule and budget for projects
Assisting company establish production quality standards and ensuring workers implement them.
Implementing preventative maintenance methods. And staying up to date with efficient methods of production and equipment maintenance procedures.
Driving and assisting in supporting the company to complete new product development, product upgrades and non-standard project customization.
Develop and maintain the strategic supplier relationships to balance sourcing risk, keep cost advantage and ensure timely supply.
What we are looking for:
At least 5 years production management experience in reverse osmosis technology brackish water equipment.
Practice experience from assembling reverse osmosis equipment system for brackish water.
lExperience in working and maintaining global supplier relationship and developing new suppliers.
Proven record of implementing company reverse osmosis production and delivery cost save plan.
Experience in working with cross-functional team to support new reverse osmosis equipment development.
Strong negotiation and leadership abilities
Superb analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
Fluent in English and Chinese. Strong communication, interpersonal skills.
