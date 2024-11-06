Manufacturing, Logistics and Procurement Engineers!
2024-11-06
ARE YOU READY TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING?
ALTEN Stockholm is seeking passionate and result-driven Manufacturing, Logistics, and Procurement Engineers to join our rapidly expanding team. If you're motivated by responsibility and challenges, and eager to work on cutting-edge projects, this is the opportunity for you!
WHY JOIN ALTEN?
EXCITING PROJECTS: Work on innovative and groundbreaking projects with our diverse range of clients in the industrial engineering sector.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT: INFLUENCE YOUR OWN GROWTH WITH A WIDE ARRAY OF ASSIGNMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE INDUSTRIES. BENEFIT FROM PERSONALIZED TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH YOUR INDIVIDUAL TRAINING BUDGET, USABLE IN OUR INTERNAL ALTEN ACADEMY or on external courses.
INSPIRING COMMUNITY: BE PART OF AN ORGANIZATION THAT VALUES TEAMWORK AND CROSS-FUNCTIONAL COLLABORATION. PARTICIPATE IN OUR TECH WEEKS TO LEARN FROM COLLEAGUES AND SHARE YOUR OWN EXPERIENCES. JOIN INTERNAL NETWORKS LIKE ALTEN SPORTS AND WOMEN@ALTEN to pursue your passions and connect with like-minded peers.
WORK-LIFE BALANCE: Enjoy three extra days off per year. We offer benefits like pension plans, insurances, and wellness grants, all under a collective agreement.
SUPPORTIVE LEADERSHIP: Our leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you reach your full potential.
CONTRIBUTE TO A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: Engage in projects that make a real impact and contribute to a sustainable future.
YOUR ROLE
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will:
COLLABORATE ACROSS DEPARTMENTS: Work closely with various teams, leveraging your cross-functional interaction skills.
DRIVE RESULTS: Tackle production-related challenges with creativity and problem-solving abilities.
INNOVATE: Be part of exciting projects that push the boundaries of industrial engineering.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you are:
A TEAM PLAYER: Excellent at collaborating and communicating with colleagues from different departments.
OPTIMISTIC AND SOCIABLE: Bring a positive attitude and enjoy engaging with others.
CREATIVE PROBLEM-SOLVER: Stimulated by challenges and eager to find innovative solutions.
QUALIFICATIONS
EDUCATION: Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field.
EXPERIENCE: 1-2 years in at least one of the following areas:
Manufacturing/Production Engineering
Process Engineering
Automation
Quality Assurance/Control
Supply Chain Management/Development
Strategic or Operational Procurement/Purchasing
Project Management/Coordination
Materials/Supply Planning
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT, and Life Sciences, with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We are a global actor with a local presence, boasting 1,400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north of Sweden. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain for prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Life Sciences.
For four consecutive years, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award recognizing employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
READY TO JOIN US?
If you're excited about this opportunity and believe you're the perfect fit, we'd love to hear from you! Apply today and become a part of our dynamic team at ALTEN Stockholm.
