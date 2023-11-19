Manufacturing Engineers, come join our growing team!
2023-11-19
At Modvion you get to work with driven people that are making a real difference for the climate by accelerating the transition to renewable energy. We build the future of wind power out of wood!
Let us tell you a little about us
Modvion builds the next generation of sustainable wind turbine towers with laminated wood - natures carbon fiber. Using wood enables radical reductions in carbon emissions, making it possible to generate net zero energy from wind power. In fact, considering that wood is also storing carbon the tower itself is carbon negative - storing more carbon than it produces during production. To reach stronger and more stable winds and produce more energy, wind turbines are getting bigger in every sense. Thanks to our patented module system, we have developed a cost-effective solution enabling transportation for installations of tall towers.
At Modvion you get to work with driven, positive and creative people who inspire each other. What we're doing can make a real difference for the climate and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Take the chance to join one of the most interesting companies in cleantech at a pivotal time!
Modvions first commercial wind turbine tower was installed in 2023 and the interest from customers has never been higher. It is an exciting time to join us!
What will you be doing
We are on a growth journey, going from a low volume production site to a future with multiple high volume manufacturing sites and international installation of our towers. To enable and execute on our growth plan we are expanding the Manufacturing Engineering team, and here is where you will play a vital role!
You will be an essential member of Modvions Manufacturing Engineering team. The team is responsible for all the manufacturing technologies, methods and equipment throughout the whole production chain from module manufacturing, section assembly, tower erection to installation.
You will work within the Manufacturing Engineering team but as a small and close organization you will be in regular contact with our founders, top management, business team and product development team through all the development projects. The company is constantly evolving, and your role, responsibilities and deliverables will change with it over time.
When taking part of our manufacturing journey you will be directly involved in many tasks and areas such as:
• Project management and new product projects collaboration
• Design and improvement work on production and process flow, layouts and production equipment, both for existing and future manufacturing processes
• Research and develop new manufacturing, assembly and installation technologies and equipment for next generation of products
• Procuring and commissioning of new production equipment and tools
• Develop and implement quality control systems and methods
• Support the development of the industrial infrastructure and processes needed for product supply and manufacturing operations.
• Create and maintain work and process instructions and flow charts
• Ensure manufacturing processes, equipment, and products comply with safety standards and legal regulations
• Hands-on experience working, refining, and troubleshooting of advanced technical systems.
• First line of technical support of current production line and equipment, lead problem solving and implement continuous improvements
We are looking for
We believe that you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Automation, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering or similar and have at least five years' experience working in a manufacturing company. You have good knowledge of systems and structures used for executing product supply operations. Full proficiency in English is mandatory and Swedish is a big plus.
If you have been taking manufacturing from prototype stage to large scale production, it is a huge advantage.
Do you have experience from wood as a material and the nature of start-ups where everything is possible? Are you thrilled by the occurrence of the unexpected? Well, then you have to apply!
We offer
Flexibility and freedom, we trust our team to do a great job
Planning your daily work to fit with your life
Gym and table tennis at work
Health and wellness allowance 'Friskvårdsbidrag'
Team activities and more!
