Manufacturing Engineer Paint Commodity
2023-10-11
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We 're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in Manufacturing Engineering.
Manufacturing Engineering Painted Body is one department within Manufacturing Engineering unit. They develop and implement quality assured, flexible and effective production systems in our Paint Shops worldwide.
In Commodity Paint Team you will be part of a global team that makes sure that the cars meet the highest expectations of the customers. Their main task is to ensure a process driven product development in cross-functional teams with R&D and ME. The team consists of 9 employees located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Key responsibilities
As a Manufacturing Engineer, you will work with future car models and Model year changes in close cooperation with R&D as well as local Paint plant based colleagues during the car development phases.
You will lead the manufacturing engineering work for a product area in the development phase. The main part of the work is done in a virtual environment where you secure the feasibilities for the plants (Paint Shop). You will work in cross-functional teams within ME and R&D (Engineering meetings) where you drive Paint requirements to secure a process-driven product development. Also, responsible for needed risk assessments for your responsible area.
About you
To be a fit for this role, we believe that you have a degree in engineering and experience from years of practice. Knowledge in Teamcenter is meritorious, and so is experience from surface treatment.
We place value in who you are as a person, and in this role, we see a team player who is enthusiastic, curious, and takes initiatives. Finally, you are available for occasional business trips and you are fluent in written and spoken English.
