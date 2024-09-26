Manufacturing Engineer: Drive Innovation and Optimize Production Processes
2024-09-26
We are seeking talented Manufacturing Engineers who are adept problem solvers to work cross-functionally on projects related to both ongoing production and the development of new vehicles. This role is an excellent opportunity to contribute to innovative processes in a dynamic automotive environment.
The Manufacturing Engineer role is a dynamic opportunity for problem solvers to work collaboratively across various projects focused on both ongoing production and the development of new vehicles. In this position, you will be responsible for planning and coordinating daily production engineering processes, creating and implementing procedures to meet performance and quality targets, and conducting engineering analyses to minimize downtime. our contributions will play a crucial role in optimizing production efficiency, ensuring safety, and driving continuous innovation within the automotive sector.
You are offered
Work tasks
• Plan and oversee daily production engineering processes to ensure smooth operations
• Create and implement standardized processes and procedures to meet performance and quality targets
• Conduct analyses to identify and reduce downtime and outages in production
• Develop and propose improvements to optimize production efficiency and secure equipment availability
• Investigate production issues, analyze root causes, and derive effective resolutions
• Generate and maintain comprehensive process documentation, including time studies, equipment specifications, and layout designs
• Set up new manufacturing processes and lead significant technical or productivity improvements from development to full production deployment
• Proficiency in CAD programs and technical drawings
• Professional level of English (spoken and written)
• Strong skills in Microsoft Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)
• Proven ability to effectively lead and direct teams
• Experience in assembly processes, 5S, and Lean Production
• Familiarity with PLM, ERP, and MES systems is beneficial
Preferred knowledge/experience:
• Experience with European Automotive OEMs
• Tool design experience
• Familiarity with 3DExperience, Delmia, Catia V5/V6 is advantageous
• Background in battery manufacturing is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Assertive
