Manufacturing Engineer Battery EOL
WattStep Group AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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Area: Battery Distribution Unit End of Line (BDU EOL)
About the role
We are looking for a Manufacturing Engineer to support industrialization activities within the BDU End of Line area in Battery Assembly. The role is focused on securing safe, robust, and efficient manufacturing processes and equipment through commissioning, development, and production readiness.
The scope includes installed equipment as well as equipment under development, with particular focus on the isolation equipment, pre-charge equipment, leak test equipment, and heavy repair station.
Main responsibilities
Drive industrialisation and commissioning activities for BDU EOL equipment
Secure equipment readiness in terms of safety, quality, cycle time, and robustness
Support design reviews and technical follow-up for equipment under development
Review and update risk assessments, PFMEA, and related production documentation
Drive issue resolution together with suppliers and cross-functional stakeholders
Support root cause analysis and implementation of corrective actions during commissioning and ramp-up
Secure alignment between equipment design, production needs, and Volvo requirements
Required competence
Engineering degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing, Electrical, or similar field
Experience from manufacturing engineering, industrialisation, commissioning, or production equipment
Good understanding of risk assessment, PFMEA, process validation, and production readiness
Experience working cross-functionally with suppliers, production, quality, and maintenance
Ability to drive technical issues in a structured and hands-on way
Experience from battery, automotive, or other high-volume automated manufacturing
Experience from ramp-up, FAT/SAT, or equipment supplier follow-up
Meritorious
Experience with EOL testing, leak testing, HV-related processes, or repair flows
Experience from battery manufacturing.
Personal profile
You are structured, driven, and solution-oriented. You are comfortable working close to production and equipment, while also driving technical questions with internal stakeholders and suppliers. You have a pragmatic mindset and a strong focus on safety, quality, and industrial robustness.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03
E-post: career@wattstep.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare WattStep Group AB
(org.nr 559367-5688), https://wattstep.com/ Jobbnummer
9871749