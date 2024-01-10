Manufacturing Engineer
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Who are we?
Imagine yourself looking out over the horizon. The sun rays. The wind blows in your hair and the changes of tomorrow whispers in your ear. The biggest technology shift in decades has just started. Tomorrow will soon become today. At Volvo Penta the wind of change is our fuel. Figuratively speaking of course. But who knows what tomorrow will give? Tomorrow the figuratively might become literally.
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, with the strong vision to be leader in sustainable power solutions. Being part of our team means being a part of a team of highly skilled and proud professionals who work with passion and trust. Volvo Penta is an exciting and highly innovative company facing many positive challenges and opportunities. We embrace the change to stay ahead and now it is time for us to prepare the next generation of products and to continue to transform into sustainable and digital solutions.
The Manufacturing Engineering team belongs to the Engineering function at Volvo Penta Vara Operations, and we are responsible to optimize the production and develop the plant to be both efficient and flexible. The team is based at the site in Vara, Sweden and today we are 15 great knowledgeable colleagues with a supportive attitude working together.
Who are you?
So, what does a Manufacturing Engineer do?
We are looking for a Manufacturing Engineer to take on the task to optimize our D4/D6 assembly line and develop the plant to be the efficient and flexible production site it needs to be to take us into the future. We believe you have a natural interest in developing techniques and methods to improve organization, routines and processes.
Some of your tasks and responsibilities will be:
* Support and develop the assembly process of the D4/D6 engines
* Supporting the assembly flow with assembly sequence, balancing, tact and the methods used to produce
* Prepare and implement product changes in the assembly flow, including work instructions, tools, routing, etc.
* Handle minor and major investments, from pre-study to installation and commissioning
* Troubleshooting and issue resolution
* Drive improvement initiatives within Manufacturing engineering and cross-functional within the factory
* Supporting and developing the internal methods used in Manufacturing Engineering
Who are you?
You are passionate about improvements of methods and processes. You love challenges and you possess the ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles. You are self-driven, analytical and a doer who works in a structured way. You are curious about change and would like to play a key role in the transformation towards the future for the Volvo Penta Vara Operations.
You also have:
* Bachelor's degree within Manufacturing, Engineering, and/or production
* Work experience related to manufacturing engineering roles
* Fluent in both Swedish and English
Extra plus if you have
* Experience in Volvo systems and processes
* Experience in industrial painting with industrial robots
What's in it for you?
We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box. Doing the same thing we did yesterday will not make much of a difference. And this is where you come into the picture. Together we are going to do something about it. The wind of change is the key to success. Are you the perfect match? Come and join us. Welcome!
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Hiring Manager: Tom Jörgensen Björk, +46 76 553 58 36, Manager Manufacturing Engineering, Vara Operations
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
