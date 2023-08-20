Manufacturing Engineer
2023-08-20
Job description: To lead and coordinate the manufacturing process within R&D for our client in the automotive industry.
You are responsible for to drive and follow-up the manufacturing attributes and process solutions within the dedicated plant.
Create and upgrade assembly instructions for production.
Create and maintain FMEA for your area.
Ensure the Digital Pre-Assemblies within programs and report approvals and concerns.
Give input to the summary and report gate and milestone answers and follow up the defined cost within your area.
Reporting status and deviations in decided systems and tools and ensure that there are actions.
Follow-up of cost within responsible area.
To prepare and implement quality assured, flexible and effective production systems in the assembly plants.
Ensure a process-driven product development by driving forward and co-ordinating Manufacturing activities into design and product development, with focus on production-effective product solutions.
Frequent travels to the different plants
Skills & Experience Required:
Bsc in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering or equivalent
Practical work experience from the production process
Skilled in the manufacturing process, methods and tools
Teamcenter knowledge
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Drivers licence B
Skills in Product Development,
6 Sigma is meritorious
Knowledge in CATIA V5, FMEA and other virtual development tools is meritorious
Work experience from the automotive industry preferably Chassis dept.
A great teamplayer
Flexible, helpful, driven
Problem solver and a "doer"
Excellent communicational skills
Analytical and target oriented
Ability to organise and prioritise own work tasks
Positive and pro-active attitude
Strong ability for cross functional and multicultural teamwork
Ability to travel
