Summer job as Electrical Engineer for autonomous vehicles to UniqueSec
2023-12-30
Are you about to take you master degree during the year of 2024? Are you already looking for your first job after your studies? The entrepreneurial UniqueSec looking for their next initiative taking Electrical Engineer to their team starting this summer. Welcome with your application.
OM TJÄNSTEN
UniqueSec is an innovative company that develops advanced algorithms in commercial signal and radar solutions in various applications, primarily in automotive and work with giant automotive tier-1s and OEMs to bring the safety of vehicles to a new level. The company is a Gothenburg-based startup company and is unique in its technical niche. UniqueSec currently consists of four experienced and competent engineers with a great entrepreneurial spirit.
As a electrical engineer you will be engaging in development and testing where your efforts will be directly decisive for the company's journey forward. You will be working closely with the company's CTO, Fahimeh and since it is a working spirit of a start-up company you will all be working closely together with all of your colleagues and have a high focus on reporting och communicate towards one another. Kasra, who is the CEO of the company, advocates teamwork, transparency and a pleasant work environment.
UniqueSec offers you:
• Being a part of a dynamic and innovative startup with a revolutionary product for testing of automotive radars
• Being aligned with an international team practicing collegial spirit and teamwork as well as working agile and being a part of the whole process from A-Z
• Working at Convendum; a business hotel filled with other companies to network with during their seminars, breakfasts and after work in the office space.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As the Electrical Engineer you will be part of the design and development team that develop and produce products to its customers within the automotive industry - both here in Gothenburg but also worldwide. Mainly you will work with design in LabView and LabView FPGA programming but also with Mathlab algorithm
• Since the position also includes hardware development it is of great value to have the understanding of hardware such as processing system, advanced processing computer, analysis system and being able to work with instruments, to mention a few.
• You will be part of weekly meetings with the team and your responsibilities will consist of a various of tasks - no day is the same.
• As its core you will work with development and testing in close collaboration with your team and join a culture of feedback for constant improvement both professional and personal. The lab is connected to the office and all the equipment will be available to develop coding and run it in the systems.
• For now, the focus is internal development which can in the future also consist of interactions with the customers, doing demos and installations but for now it is mainly internal development such as; Hardware and software development, Signal processing algorithm design and implementation, interfacing to automotive sensors
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Main requirements
• Master Degree or about to have a degree during the year of 2024 in electrical or computer engineering or related areas
• MATLAB programming skills
• Fluency in written and spoken English
• Swedish/European permanent residency or citizenship
It is meritorious if you have
• LabView and/or LabView FPGA programming
• Experience in communication protocols
• Fluency in written and spoken Swedish
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient and a Initiative taker
• Problem solver
• Flexible and a strong team player
• Communicative
This position requires you to have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently alongside excellent communication and focus on teamworking with your colleagues. Since UniqueSec is in continuously development you will learn at your best and grown together with the company by being prestigeless and have an open mind.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Please note before applying for the job position:
• Write your application in english
• Have a descriptive resumé explaining your experience thoroughly and detailed
Other information:
To clarify our expectation regarding your experience; We expect you to have a master degree but if you have a semester left or up to around a year left of your studies, you are welcome to start part time, and then be avaliable to work full time during this summer and continuing in that direction. Looking forward reading your application.
Read more about UniqueSec here
